Robert Lewandowski on verge of matching 75-year La Liga goalscoring record that not even Messi achieved at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski proved once again that age is just a number, delivering the decisive blow for FC Barcelona in their win over Atletico Madrid despite being 37 years old and operating in a reduced role this season. That late winner has now positioned the Polish striker on the brink of a 75-year-old La Liga goalscoring record that even Lionel Messi was unable to reach during his time at the club.

With head coach Hansi Flick deploying Dani Olmo as a false nine, neither Ferran Torres nor Lewandowski was in the starting lineup against Atletico Madrid. Coming off the bench in the 79th minute with the score level at 1-1, Lewandowski pounced in the 87th minute, turning home a rebound from Juan Musso after a powerful Joao Cancelo strike, to seal a crucial 2-1 victory and inch closer to a remarkable milestone.

According to Diario Sport, that goal against Atletico leaves Lewandowski just one behind the record set by Juan Vazquez, who became La Liga’s top scorer among players aged 37 or older during the 1950-51 season with Celta de Vigo, netting 13 goals. Lewandowski, 75 years on, now sits at 12 La Liga goals for the campaign.

A muscle issue during preseason slowed Lewandowski’s start to the 2025-26 campaign, gradually costing him his place as Barcelona’s undisputed first-choice striker. Still, he opened his La Liga account with a brace against Valencia on Matchday 4 on September 14, and with his birthday falling on August 21, every single one of his 12 league goals this season has been scored as a 37-year-old.

Messi has claimed countless records in La Liga over the years, both as Barcelona‘s all-time top scorer and across the competition’s history. However, his 2021 departure from the Blaugrana at age 34 cut short any chance he had of ever challenging Vazquez’s mark, leaving the record untouched for Lewandowski to now chase.

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With 30 La Liga matchdays in the books, Lewandowski still has up to eight games remaining to not only match but surpass the 75-year-old record. Having scored 12 goals in 25 appearances, if he can maintain anywhere near that pace, the Polish legend is well-placed to make history before the season is out.

Lewandowski chasing another record he already shares with Messi

Several factors have chipped away at Lewandowski’s status as an automatic starter, including his contract expiring at the end of the season, the emergence of Ferran Torres and Flick’s tactical flexibility in deploying Marcus Rashford or Dani Olmo in central positions. Yet the veteran continues to prove his value from the bench, where he is now chasing yet another record.

Lewandowski has scored six goals as a substitute in the current season, matching the total Ferran Torres managed last season and equaling Messi‘s own benchmark from the 2012-13 campaign. The outright record belongs to fellow Argentine Juan Antonio Pizzi, who scored eight goals off the bench across the 1996-97 seasons, another milestone well within the Polish striker’s reach before the curtain falls on the campaign.

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