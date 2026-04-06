Barcelona legend Ronaldinho delivers high praise to Lamine Yamal: ‘He already does incredible things’

Amid an era that seemed hopeless, Ronaldinho emerged as the team’s most important player, completely transforming Barcelona’s impact. The Brazilian not only won two LaLiga titles but also lifted the 2005–06 UEFA Champions League, leaving a historic legacy. As a living legend of Los Blaugranas, he remains closely attentive to the team’s current situation, praising Lamine Yamal and his impact.

In a recent interview with Diario Olé, Ronaldinho was asked if he thought the historic number 10 jersey was in good hands with Lamine Yamal. In response, the Brazilian said: ”Without a doubt. He is one of the best in the world, still very young, but he already does incredible things. It is very well taken care of.“

Despite being only 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has already played 147 matches for Barcelona, becoming an undisputed starter under Hansi Flick. Moreover, he has made a real impact, scoring 46 goals and providing 50 assists, making him one of the team’s most productive players. With this influence, the Spaniard finished second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or, making it clear that his talent is on another level.

Beyond the statistics, Lamine has lived up to the historic number 10 jersey, inherited from Lionel Messi. With his versatility and game intelligence, the Spaniard provides reliability to the team, not only excelling in dribbling but also contributing to the attacking midfield role, unlocking matches against defensively solid opponents like Newcastle United or Atlético Madrid. With this, he is on track to build a historic legacy at Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal of Spain reacts during an international friendly match between Spain and Egypt

Lamine Yamal tipped as breakout star of 2026 World Cup

Although Lamine Yamal has proven to be one of the best players in the world, he is still often regarded as a potential talent, having won the Kopa Trophy in 2024 and 2025. However, he has not yet led Barcelona to a Champions League title as a key figure, nor Spain in the UEFA Euro, as he did not score in the final. For this reason, he could consolidate his status at the 2026 World Cup with his national team.

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Unlike other editions, Spain arrive at the anticipated tournament as a clear favorite to win the trophy. Not only do they have players with extensive experience, but they also boast young talents capable of making the difference. If Lamine Yamal manages to emerge as the tournament’s top scorer or MVP, winning the trophy, he would immediately be considered a generational player—something that already happened with Mbappé.

In case he shines at the 2026 World Cup, Lamine Yamal would have nothing left to prove, as he would have demonstrated his impact in decisive moments. With this, the Spaniard would become a clear favorite for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, potentially establishing as the best player in the world, becoming the youngest Barcelona player to win both awards in the same season.