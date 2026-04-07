Bayern Munich legend Matthaus slams Vinicius Junior for ‘complains and whines’ behavior ahead of Real Madrid UCL clash

Real Madrid will host Bayern Munich in one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, with Vinicius Junior among the players drawing the most attention ahead of the tie. However, German legend Lothar Matthaus has taken aim at the Brazilian star in the buildup, calling out what he described as a persistent habit of “complains and whines.”

With the Champions League quarterfinals getting underway this week, Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich shapes up as a clash that could easily have been a final, pitting a Spanish side that relies heavily on individual brilliance from the likes of Vinicius and Federico Valverde against a Bavarian outfit built on relentless high-intensity soccer. While the Brazilian has the quality to tip the balance in Real Madrid’s favor, Matthaus chose to shine a light on the more controversial side of the winger’s game.

Speaking on Sky Sports Germany, the legend turned pundit did not hold back in his assessment of Vinicius: “He is, of course, a great player, but he provokes incessantly. When someone puts in a proper tackle on him, all he does is complain and whine.“

The 65-year-old also revisited the fallout from the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, where Rodri was named the winner over Vinicius and the entire Real Madrid squad chose to boycott the gala in Paris. “Rodri was chosen and they said: ‘It’s unfair. One of ours should have won. We are boycotting it,’ and you just don’t do that. Out of respect for the opponent, the other teams, and the other players,” he added.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Matthaus wrapped up his comments by suggesting that this pattern of behavior has taken a toll on the club’s standing in the game: “That is how a club that has achieved great things, which has a truly glorious history, loses prestige. I also don’t think Real Madrid‘s behavior in recent years has been correct.”

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The timing of Matthaus’s remarks adds an extra layer of tension to an already charged occasion, coming on the heels of the alleged racial abuse Vinicius suffered during the game against Benfica, as well as the Brazilian’s taunting gesture toward Manchester City fans after Rodri’s flag was displayed in the stands last season. With such a prominent German voice weighing in, all eyes will be on Vinicius to let his performance do the talking when the two sides meet.

Vinicius’ strong record against Bayern

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich rank among the most storied clubs in European soccer, with Los Blancos holding a historical edge in their head-to-head record of 13 wins to Bayern’s 11, with four draws across 28 meetings. When Vinicius has been on the pitch, that advantage has been particularly pronounced on the continental stage.

The only Champions League series between the two clubs in which Vinicius featured came in the 2023-24 semifinal. The first leg in Munich ended 2-2, with Vinicius scoring both of Real Madrid’s goals, before Los Blancos edged the return leg 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to advance, a tie in which the Brazilian proved to be the decisive difference-maker against the German giants.

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