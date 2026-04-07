Christian Pulisic and Mauricio Pochettino hit by major blow as ACL injury ends USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang’s 2026 World Cup dream on home soil

Christian Pulisic‘s USMNT has been shaken by devastating news involving his international teammate Patrick Agyemang, casting a shadow over preparations for the upcoming tournament. For Derby County and Mauricio Pochettino’s side alike, the timing could hardly be worse. The development comes at a crucial stage of the season, with the national team building toward a historic home World Cup.

Agyemang had been emerging as a serious option in attack, while Pulisic continues to struggle carrying the creative burden. Now, the dynamic within the squad faces an unexpected shift that could alter plans significantly. It has been confirmed that Agyemang suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury during a Championship fixture, forcing him to leave the field on a stretcher and immediately raising concerns among teammates and staff.

The club later confirmed the severity of the situation, making it clear that recovery would not be quick. “As a result of this injury, Patrick will unfortunately miss this summer’s FIFA World Cup. At this stage, it would be wrong to put a timeline on his recovery,” the club stated. This announcement effectively ended what had been a rapidly rising trajectory for the striker.

Before the injury, Agyemang had been enjoying one of the most promising periods of his career. The forward had scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 37 league appearances, establishing himself as a key figure for his club in the English Championship.

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On the international stage, his impact was equally notable, with six goals in 14 appearances for the United States national team. His recent performances, including a goal against Belgium, had strengthened his case for inclusion in the World Cup squad. This upward momentum makes the timing of the injury particularly cruel, as it arrived just weeks before the final roster decisions.

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How his injury would affect the USMNT

For the United States national team, the absence of Agyemang represents a significant tactical and emotional setback. The squad, led by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, was already navigating a competitive selection process among attacking players.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

With Agyemang out, the focus now shifts to alternatives such as Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, and Haji Wright, all of whom are competing for limited spots. The injury forces a reassessment of attacking depth, particularly as the team prepares to compete on home soil against strong international opposition.

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The ripple effect on Christian Pulisic

The situation also indirectly impacts Christian Pulisic, who remains one of the team’s most influential players despite not having netted a goal for the Stars and Stripes since 2024. With Agyemang no longer available, the attacking responsibility on Pulisic could increase, especially given recent concerns about goal production within the squad.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States

The 27-year-old’s role as a creative leader becomes even more critical in the absence of emerging options. The loss of a dynamic forward like Agyemang removes a potential outlet in attack, placing greater emphasis on established stars to deliver under pressure.

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