Hansi Flick’s Barcelona could fast-track signing as Serie A star reportedly prioritizes move to LaLiga side

After several years of dominant performances from Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona are pointing toward an exit for the veteran as they look to rejuvenate their attack. In light of this, they have set their sights on several world-class strikers, but one Serie A star is emerging strongly. While it seemed they would face a difficult path, Hansi Flick’s team is reportedly the forward’s priority choice, further opening the door to his arrival in the 2026–27 season.

According to Tuttosport, Dušan Vlahović has informed those close to him that his priority is to sign for Barcelona. The Serbian striker is even waiting for a concrete move from the Blaugranas to secure his arrival at the club. However, Hansi Flick‘s team is not fully convinced about committing to the forward, as they remain in search of a profile with greater ability to link up with teammates and the physicality to press.

Given the limited approach from the Blaugranas, Vlahović is not closing the door on a contract renewal with Juventus, Tuttosport reports. Due to his reportedly strong relationship with Luciano Spalletti, the Serbian is open to working long term with the coach, as he seeks to rediscover the best version of himself that shone at Fiorentina. Moreover, he would prioritize renewing with the Italian side over offers from the Premier League.

With a season marked by injuries, Dušan is set to return to training with Juventus in early March. As a result, the Serbian could have around four months to recover his best form, aiming to find an ideal fit under Spalletti. Nevertheless, he has plenty to prove, as he has managed just six goals in 17 matches with the team this season. Should he rediscover his scoring rhythm, he could secure a lucrative contract renewal or a major deal with Barcelona.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring a goal.

Report: Juventus seek to offload two forwards, room for Vlahović

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Juventus have suffered significant instability in attack, as Lois Openda and Jonathan David have failed to meet expectations. On top of that, Dušan Vlahović’s injury left coach Spalletti with very limited options. Nevertheless, the Vecchia Signora are planning a revolution of their squad, looking to move on from two forwards. In doing so, they could be opening the door to a potential renewal for the Serbian.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Weston McKennie’s future in doubt as USMNT star reportedly stalls Juventus renewal talks with massive demand

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri are looking to sell Arkadiusz Milik and terminate Openda’s loan deal, as neither has performed at the expected level. In this context, Vlahović has the opportunity to fight for a starting role and a contract renewal, as they want him to remain part of the squad. In addition, other players such as Federico Gatti, Juan David Cabal, Vasilije Adžić, Edon Zhegrova, Mattia Perin, and Filip Kostić are also expected to be on their way out.