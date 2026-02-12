Trending topics:
Hansi Flick’s Barcelona face fierce competition as Dusan Vlahovic reportedly weighs two major alternatives

Daniel Villar Pardo

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona and Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus.
Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona have established themselves as one of the most potent attacking teams in the world. Despite this, Robert Lewandowski’s future has been in doubt, and he appears to be moving away from the club. Consequently, Dušan Vlahović’s potential arrival as a free agent has gained momentum. However, Hansi Flick might face challenges in securing his signing, as the Serbian forward reportedly considers two options for his future.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are the favorites to sign Dušan Vlahović as a free agent, as the Serbian striker has long desired the experience of playing in the Premier League. However, an agreement between the two parties is not fully sealed, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United also looking to secure his arrival for the 2026–27 season.

Despite interest from several Premier League clubs, Juventus still remain hopeful of securing Vlahović’s renewal. According to Daniele Longo, the Serbian forward is considering extending his contract with the Italian side. Even if the negotiations have been stalled for several months, Vlahovic maintains an excellent relationship with coach Luciano Spalletti and is excited about working alongside him, as reported by Giovanni Albanese.

Dušan Vlahović has yet to cement his status as one of Europe’s top strikers during his time at Juventus. While he consistently averages more than 15 goals per season, he hasn’t quite replicated the exceptional form he displayed at Fiorentina, where he eclipsed the 20-goal mark. Despite this, the Serbian forward remains a crucial asset in attack, sparking interest from numerous teams across Europe, such as Barcelona, who are closely monitoring his potential transfer.

Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic being challenged by Eder Militao of Real Madrid

Barcelona do not only keep Vlahovic as attacking option

Ferran Torres has demonstrated top form, yet Barcelona reportedly remain focused on strengthening their attack. With Lewandowski potentially leaving as a free agent, Hansi Flick might receive a marquee reinforcement to boost competition for the Spaniard. In that sense, Dušan Vlahović has emerged as a strong possibility, but given the complications surrounding his situation, they are supposedly considering other alternatives.

According to Diario Sport, Julián Alvarez is Barcelona’s top priority to strengthen their attack. Despite going around 100 days without scoring, the Atlético Madrid striker is seen as the ideal player for Hansi Flick’s team. However, he could be involved in a transfer worth more than €100 million, as he is a key player for Los Colchoneros. If the Argentine or Serbian are not signed, Robert Lewandowski could extend his contract for another year as a backup striker.

