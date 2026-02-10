Trending topics:
Copa del Rey
Raphinha provides key injury update ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey semifinal vs. Atlético Madrid

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Raphinha raised concerns at FC Barcelona last week after suffering an injury that kept him sidelined for the club’s last two matches. With the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atlético Madrid less than a week away, the Brazilian winger provided an update on his fitness and addressed whether he expects to be available for the game.

Concern spread among supporters when Barcelona released a statement confirming Raphinha had suffered an overload in the adductor muscle of his right leg. With an initial recovery timeline of one week, the Brazilian missed the match against Albacete as well as the La Liga clash with RCD Mallorca, and with Atlético looming, his availability has become a major talking point.

After being named Best Sportsman of the Year at the Toresky Awards, organized by Cadena SER, Raphinha spoke with reporters and was asked directly about his injury status: “I’m feeling better, we’re taking it day by day. We’ll see if I’m ready for Thursday, but we’re waiting. There are options, but we already know how injuries go. I miss being with the team.”

Despite acknowledging progress in his recovery, the forward stopped short of confirming his availability for the high-stakes matchup against Atlético Madrid. “I can’t lie, I’d love to say I can play on Thursday, but I’m cutting it a bit close,” Raphinha added, offering a more cautious assessment.

Barcelona will face Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday, February 12, at the Estadio Metropolitano. With the return leg scheduled for March 3 at Camp Nou, having Raphinha available (the winger has scored 13 goals and added five assists in 22 appearances) could prove decisive and tilt the balance in Barcelona’s favor.

The Champions League or the World Cup?

While the 2025-26 season is in full swing, attention is already drifting toward what comes next, including the 2026 World Cup set to kick off in June. Brazil, led by Carlo Ancelotti and hoping for the return of Neymar, will enter the tournament with lofty expectations, and Raphinha is very much part of that picture as he continues to enjoy one of the best stretches of his career.

At the same time, the UEFA Champions League remains one of the few major trophies missing from his résumé, and when asked which title he would rather win, Raphinha refused to choose: “I can’t choose. Since I arrived at Barcelona, I’ve set out to win everything with this club. The Champions League is a personal goal, something I really want. Being able to win the World Cup with the Brazil national team is also something very special.

