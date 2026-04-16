Kylian Mbappe makes Champions League history as he matches Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid goalscoring record despite heartbreaking exit

Kylian Mbappe added another historic chapter to his remarkable career on a painful night for Real Madrid, as the forward matched a major Champions League scoring mark previously set by Karim Benzema. Although the Spanish club suffered elimination against Bayern, Mbappe still found a way to leave his stamp on the contest.

The result was devastating for Los Blancos, but it also underlined how central Mbappe has become to the team’s future. Even in defeat, the French star continued his record-breaking run in Europe’s biggest club competition, showing why he remains one of soccer’s most decisive players.

Bayern Munich produced a dramatic 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final, sealing a 6-4 aggregate triumph and booking a place in the Champions League semi-final. The German club struck late through Luis Diaz and Michael Olise after a chaotic and emotional encounter.

Bayern Munich ends Real Madrid’s European run

Madrid had entered the match hoping for another famous comeback, but their resistance was broken in the closing stages. Tensions rose further when Eduardo Camavinga was sent off in the 86th minute, a decision that sparked furious protests from the visiting side.

The match exploded into life almost immediately when Arda Guler scored after only 34 seconds following a mistake from Manuel Neuer. Bayern responded quickly through Aleksandar Pavlovic, setting the tone for an open and high-level contest. Harry Kane then added another goal for Bayern after Guler had restored Madrid’s lead earlier in the half.

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Vinicius hit the crossbar before creating the chance that allowed Mbappe to score and keep Madrid alive before the interval. That finish from the French superstar briefly gave the Spanish club the belief that momentum was shifting. Instead, Bayern’s late push proved decisive as the Bundesliga giant surged through.

Mbappe matches Benzema’s historic mark

While the team’s result was bitterly disappointing, Mbappe still reached several significant milestones with his goal. Among the many records, Mbappe tied Karim Benzema for second place among Frenchmen in a single Champions League season with 15 goals scored in one season.

That places him alongside one of Real Madrid’s greatest modern forwards and another legendary French striker. Benzema achieved the feat during his Ballon d’Or-winning season, making Mbappe’s achievement even more notable given the pressure and expectations surrounding his first full era as Madrid’s attacking leader.

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Karim Benzema of Real Madrid shakes hands with head coach Jose Mourinho

Only one French player has scored more in a single UEFA campaign, with Stéphane Guivarc’h’s 1997-98 tally for Auxerre still ahead. Mbappe is also now just two goals shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time single-season Champions League record of 17.

Individual brilliance amid collective frustration

Mbappe’s overall numbers this season remain extraordinary. He has scored 40 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions, a return that would usually place a player on course for multiple trophies.

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Instead, Madrid now faces the possibility of finishing the campaign empty-handed. The club is already out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey, while Barcelona holds a commanding lead in La Liga.