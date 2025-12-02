Report: Robert Lewandowski and three other key players are set to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2025-26 season

Despite being a veteran player, Robert Lewandowski continues to be one of Barcelona’s best players. He is even coming off a season with 27 goals in 34 matches, which made him the second-highest scorer in LaLiga. However, reports suggest that Barcelona have decided to let the Polish striker leave the club as free agent. Alongside him, three other star players are reportedly set to depart at the end of the 2025–26 season.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona have decided not to renew Robert Lewandowski’s contract, allowing him to leave as a free agent. Alongside the Polish player, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Marc Casado are also set to depart the team at the end of the season. With these moves, coach Hansi Flick aims to revamp the roster by strengthening the defensive line and considering Marc Bernal as a replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

With Lewandowski’s potential departure, Barcelona must make a significant move in the transfer market to find an imposing center forward. Although Ferran Torres is in great form, he has not matched the Polish player’s impressive scoring record as a striker. Relying on the Spaniard as Robert’s replacement could lead to a noticeable decline in goals scored, similar to what happened when Luis Suarez depart from the Culers.

Not only are Barcelona looking for a center forward in the transfer market, but they are also seeking a top-quality left-footed center back. With the supposed departure of Araujo and Christensen, the Culers have reportedly set their sights on Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck. However, Real Madrid have emerged as a direct competitor to secure his arrival, making it far from easy. Yet, Hansi Flick still considers him a top priority.

Barcelona are gearing up for a significant squad overhaul ahead of the 2026-27 season. In addition to Lewandowski, Araujo, Casado, and Christensen, Marcus Rashford is reportedly also set to depart, according to The Athletic. Despite having a $40.5 million option to purchase the Englishman, the Culers have opted to redirect their financial focus toward a much younger player. In fact, they supposedly have two young talents in their sights.

According to Diario Sport, Olympique Lyon’s Malick Fofana ranks among the players Barcelona are considering for the near future. Although he lacks exceptional scoring power, he is regarded as one of the most skilled dribblers in Ligue 1. With this prowess, his potential transfer worth may millions, attracting interest from prominent teams like Liverpool and Arsenal.

While Fofana is highly regarded by Barcelona, he is not the sole focus of their scouting efforts. According to Diario Sport, the Culers scouted RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa during the Italy vs. Norway match. At just 20 years old, he is already seen as one of the world’s most promising talents, excelling both as a dribbler and a scorer. Barcelona are keen on acquiring a young player with a reasonable salary, a criterion that Marcus Rashford does not meet.