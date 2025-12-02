Why isn’t Frenkie de Jong playing today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in LaLiga showdown?

Even though Hansi Flick seemingly established Barcelona as a top team last season, he has struggled to maintain consistency in the 2025-26 season. Despite these challenges, the Culers have a prime opportunity to solidify their lead in LaLiga with an upcoming match against Atlético Madrid. Frenkie de Jong, however, has been omitted again from the squad due to an unexpected issue, imposing a significant challenge for the team.

According to Barcelona on X, formerly Twitter, Frenkie de Jong will miss the game against Atlético Madrid due to fever. This marks the second consecutive game the Dutchman will sit out because of physical discomfort, having also missed the previous match against Deportivo Alavés. With this in mind, coach Hansi Flick will be forced to include either Marc Bernal or Marc Casado alongside Pedri in the midfield.

Not only will Frenkie be absent from today’s game, but Barcelona will also be without four other key players: Fermin Lopez, Ronald Araujo, Gavi, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will not be present in today’s game against Atletico Madrid. However, coach Hansi Flick has some positive news, as Raphinha returns, reuniting him with Lamine Yamal, who led the offense last season and promises to make a difference.

Lamine Yamal seeks to reignite his best form with Barcelona

Lamine Yamal is coming off the best season of his career, finishing second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or ranking. However, he has not been able to maintain this form and has been criticized by fans. In 14 games this season, he has scored 7 goals and provided 9 assists, but has failed to score against big rivals such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, or Paris Saint-Germain in the current season, prompting doubts among fans.

Keeping this in mind, the 18-year-old star aims to silence doubts by scoring in today’s game against Atletico Madrid. Unlike in previous matches against major teams, Lamine Yamal will join forces with Raphinha on offense, which could be the key difference needed for him to regain his scoring prowess. However, this will not be an easy task, as the Colchoneros have established a solid defense, leading them to a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Hansi Flick may solidify Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga standings

Barcelona may not have yet discovered their optimal defensive form, but Hansi Flick can guide them in solidifying their position at the top of the LaLiga standings. Following three consecutive draws for Real Madrid, Barcelona has taken the lead in the league. However, they must defeat Atlético Madrid to maintain it, as Los Blancos trail behind by just one point.

In the last five meetings between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, the Culers have accumulated three defeats and one draw, with their last defeat coming on December 21, 2024. However, the Colchoneros are in top form, consolidating a solid defense and a promising attack, and are much more balanced than Hansi Flick’s team. Despite this, the return of Raphinha and the level of Lamine Yamal could make the difference in consolidating the lead.