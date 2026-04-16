Report: Marcus Rashford unlikely to stay at Barcelona, opening door to Manchester United return

Despite his strong start at Barcelona, Marcus Rashford has experienced a noticeable dip in form during the second half of the season. With just 5 goals and 1 assist in 2026, the Englishman has become one of the most criticized players in the squad. After his underwhelming performance against Atlético Madrid, he may have effectively ended his chances of staying with the Blaugrana, opening the door to a potential return to Manchester United.

According to El Nacional Cat, Barcelona sporting director Deco has informed Marcus Rashford that the club will not trigger the €30M purchase option from Manchester United. Not only do they consider his valuation to be too high, but they also do not believe he fits the sporting project. After failing to make a decisive impact in the tie against Atlético Madrid, the Englishman has been fully ruled out by the Spanish side.

In the absence of Raphinha due to injury, Marcus Rashford took the his place in the starting lineup for the Champions League quarterfinals. Given a major opportunity to shine, the Englishman delivered a heavily criticized performance, missing key chances in the first leg and being relegated to the bench in the second leg. As a result, Barcelona now appear to have decided against signing him, focusing instead toward a young, high-potential left winger.

With the reported decision by the Blaugranas, Marcus Rashford has decided to change his stance, expressing openness to a return to Manchester United—a move to which coach Michael Carrick is reportedly quite receptive, reports Simon Stone, via BBC. However, the Reds are unwilling to discuss his return to the roster until they have secured their Champions League spot. The English forward could be a key asset in competing against world-class teams.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona smiling prior a game.

Marcus Rashford reportedly attracts interest from Juventus

Marcus Rashford remains under contract with Manchester United until 2028, meaning he would be expected to return to the club at the end of the season. However, the Red Devils could face difficulties covering his high wages and may look to sell him if they fail to secure a spot in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League. As a result, Juventus FC are reportedly emerging as a clear solution for the Englishman.

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According to SportsBoom, the Vecchia Signora are open to signing Rashford if either Manchester United or Barcelona decide not to keep him in their squad. Despite being 29, the English forward could provide a decisive boost to Juventus’ attack, having proven his ability to deliver both goals and creativity. That said, his salary remains a significant hurdle and would likely need to be reduced.