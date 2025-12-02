Trending topics:
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic set for legendary teammate? Milan crafts precise plan to reunite Luka Modric with Sergio Ramos in shock January move

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesLuka Modric, Sergio Ramos (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

Christian Pulisic may soon find himself sharing a dressing room with two of soccer’s most decorated figures, as Milan quietly sketches out a surprising winter scenario involving Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos. The club’s project has shifted dramatically in recent months, and the idea of combining Modric’s Serie A resurgence with Ramos’ enduring hunger for elite competition has transformed what once sounded like fantasy into a genuine talking point. Ramos, whose name remains synonymous with Real Madrid’s steel and swagger, is pushing hard for a return to Europe, and Milan—fresh from Modric’s impact—has unexpectedly become a central player in the unfolding story.

What began as a routine rumor has grown into a multi-layered discussion inside the club. Ramos wants European soccer, Modric is proving age is merely a number, and Pulisic continues to thrive under Milan’s evolving leadership spine. Suddenly, the Rossoneri find themselves at the center of one of January’s most intriguing plots.

The story truly ignited when reports from Mexico and Italy confirmed that Sergio Ramos will leave Monterrey in January, with his contract expiring on December 31. At 39, he is chasing one last major objective: proving to Spain coach Luis de la Fuente that he deserves a World Cup place.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the defender is far from done. “Sergio Ramos is leaving Monterrey… He wants a different experience. He doesn’t intend to retire, and the opportunity is right away, for January. He can be helpful in the rotation and be an important piece on and off the field,” Romano explained on his YouTube channel.

Ramos has spent the past year in Mexico—playing 30 matches and scoring seven goals—but his ambition remains set on Europe. His camp has already contacted several clubs. Milan’s name emerged immediately, not only because of Modric’s triumphant arrival but because Serie A, as Romano put it, “would be very intriguing for Sergio Ramos.” The Spaniard has long admired Milan icons and even came close to Serie A moves on more than one occasion. Now that the door has reopened, the dynamic has shifted in a way few expected.

Milan’s plan and where Ramos fits in

Only in recent days has the central piece of Milan’s thinking become clear: the club is actively seeking defensive support behind Matteo Gabbia, who has played virtually every league minute this season. That need underpins the entire discussion—and the Rossoneri’s internal strategy of securing an experienced defender finally comes into focus here. Ramos, offered by intermediaries, instantly became a natural candidate. Italian journalist Alessandro Jacobone reported that the veteran was formally proposed to the club “through intermediaries,” confirming that the Rossoneri were alerted early in the process.

But age is the looming complication. At 39, Ramos would be among the oldest players ever signed by Milan—though Modric, already 40, has redefined expectations. As one Italian outlet noted: “If Modric has proved anything, it’s that experience can help a team a lot.” The Spaniard sees Modric’s revival and envisions a similar arc for himself. He is not demanding to start every match, only to be part of a competitive environment where leadership carries value.

modric ramos

Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos

Modric’s influence and a reunion’s emotional weight

Luka Modric’s presence has altered the tone of Milan’s recruitment. Since arriving from Real Madrid, he has delivered an influence beyond tactical contribution—he has become a living argument for controlled, selective veteran signings. Romano underscored this shift: “Modric at Milan has had an extraordinary impact. Ramos also has this kind of desire to find the right opportunity.”

Reuniting the ex-Real Madrid duo would not merely be symbolic—it would be strategic. Their shared understanding of elite soccer, forged across 16 seasons and 22 trophies at Bernabeu, is rare currency in modern soccer. For Pulisic, already thriving alongside Modric, Ramos’ arrival would mean a further injection of elite professionalism into the dressing room.

