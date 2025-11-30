Trending topics:
Ibrahima Konate ruled out: Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle Barcelona for a top Bundesliga defender

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League game.
Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League game.

Even though Real Madrid remain one of the best teams in the world, they are already planning defensive reinforcements for the 2026-27 season. Both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are coming to the end of their contracts, and everything points to a departure. Given this, Ibrahima Konate was heavily linked with a potential move to Los Blancos, but they seem to have rejected his arrival to focus on a Bundesliga star who is also target for Barcelona.

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid have informed Liverpool that they will not pursue a deal for Ibrahima Konate. While the reasons behind this decision remain unreported, it could be indicative of the Frenchman’s poor form during the 2025-26 season. In light of this development, Los Blancos seem to be targeting a center back from the Bundesliga, who is expected to leave in the summer 2026 transfer window.

Nico Schlotterbeck has become one of Real Madrid’s top targets, according to German media reports. Although he has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2027, the German seems to be making no progress in renewing it, and the team could be forced to sell him before he leaves as a free agent. However, the player is also a priority target for Barcelona, meaning that his arrival may not be as straightforward as one might think.

Not only could the competition between Real Madrid and Barcelona complicate his arrival, but his high salary expectations could also pose a challenge. According to BILD, the German player is seeking an annual salary of €10 million, which would make him one of the highest-paid players on either Spanish team. Despite the interest from both clubs, Borussia Dortmund are working to prevent his departure and is actively negotiating his contract renewal.

Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

Not only Schlotterbeck: Real Madrid eye another key top defender

Despite Nico Schlotterbeck is one of the most sought-after defenders, Real Madrid may not oppose seeking alternatives to his signing if it becomes complicated due to salary or transfer issues. With Konate reportedly ruled out, they reportedly have an alternative for the 2026 summer transfer market who could even arrive as a free agent: Dayot Upamecano of FC Bayern Munich.

Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid uncertain: Manchester United reportedly pushing to land the Uruguayan star

see also

Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid uncertain: Manchester United reportedly pushing to land the Uruguayan star

According to BILD, Dayot Upamecano has three options for his future: renewing with Bayern Munich, joining PSG, or joining Real Madrid. As one of the best defenders in the world, the Frenchman would be one of the most complex signings, as competition for his signature could result in an astronomical salary or a million-dollar signing bonus. However, the possible departure of David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger may open up a space for him in the team.

