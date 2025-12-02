Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, December 2, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Barcelona enter the weekend riding a surge of momentum after seizing control of a crowded La Liga race, climbing into first place with a convincing 3–1 win over Deportivo Alaves while Real Madrid stumbled to a draw against Girona.

Now they gear up for a pivotal clash with Atletico Madrid, a side just three points behind and fully capable of shaking up the standings in a matchup loaded with pressure, intensity, and major implications for the title hunt. Don’t miss this one.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Frenkie de Jong playing today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in LaLiga showdown?

Why isn’t Frenkie de Jong playing today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in LaLiga showdown?

Despite not yet finding their best form, Barcelona face Atlético Madrid in a crucial match, aiming for a victory to solidify their position at the top of the La Liga standings. However, fans have focused on Frenkie de Jong's absence, as he has been left out of the squad for today's game.

Is Pedri playing? Lineups for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in LaLiga showdown

Is Pedri playing? Lineups for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in LaLiga showdown

Following their resounding victory against Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid's draw, Barcelona face Atletico Madrid, looking to solidify their leadership in LaLiga standings. However, fans are keeping a close eye on Pedri's status ahead of the game after he recovered from his injury.

Ronald Araújo makes final decision with Barcelona on recovery plan after red card vs. Chelsea and training absence

Ronald Araújo makes final decision with Barcelona on recovery plan after red card vs. Chelsea and training absence

Following his red card against Chelsea and being absent since then, Ronald Araújo and FC Barcelona have made a final decision on his recovery plan.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Fulham receive Manchester City in a Matchday 14 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo