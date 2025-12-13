Neymar’s former Brazil World Cup co-star forced to retire due to serious health issue

For months, Neymar has been at the center of attention amid speculation about a possible return to the Brazil national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As one of the country’s biggest icons, he has played with many stars over the years. Now, one of his former teammates will be forced to step away from professional soccer due to serious health issues.

“This Friday morning, Oscar, from Sao Paulo, informed close friends that he will retire as a player at age 34,” O Globo reported. The news refers to the attacking midfielder who shined with Chelsea from 2012 to 2017 before embarking on a long stint in the Chinese league and returning to his home country earlier this year.

Just over a month ago, Oscar was rushed to a hospital after collapsing during a training session with Sao Paulo. Tests revealed vasovagal syncope, a temporary loss of consciousness caused by a drop in blood pressure and heart rate.

That episode followed an earlier incident in August, when cardiac abnormalities were detected during a medical check related to another injury. At the time, more serious measures were ruled out, but the situation has since escalated.

Oscar playing for Brazil during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Although Oscar returned to training a few days ago, the discovery of this health condition has reportedly led him to decide to retire. The 34-year-old has “announced to close associates that he has decided to hang up his boots,” O Globo reported. “Sao Paulo are planning a meeting to settle the midfielder’s future, who has a contract with the club until 2027… The board is studying a project to bring Oscar into the club to work behind the scenes.”

Oscar’s unusual career path

Oscar’s career stands out as one of the most unusual of his generation. For several years, he was considered a world-class star, but unconventional career decisions caused him to lose that prominence at a relatively young age, culminating in this abrupt ending due to health concerns.

After breaking through with Sao Paulo and Internacional in the Brazilian league, Oscar was signed by Chelsea in 2012 for more than $30 million. He made his mark during four and a half seasons in London, scoring 38 goals in 203 appearances. He also won four trophies with the Blues, including two Premier League titles.

However, at the start of 2017, the midfielder made the surprising decision to leave Chelsea and begin a lengthy stint in the Chinese Super League. He spent eight years with Shanghai Port, registering 77 goals in 248 appearances between 2017 and 2024. Earlier this year, he returned to Brazil, but managed just 21 matches before his heart issues brought his career to a definitive halt.

The blemish on Oscar’s international career

Oscar’s status during his early years allowed him to earn a place with the Brazil national team. He was part of the squad at the London 2012 Olympic Games, where Brazil won the silver medal, and made his debut with the senior national team around the same time.

Gradually, the midfielder secured a regular role in the side ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, sharing creative responsibilities with Neymar. However, Ney’s injury in the quarterfinals left a void that proved impossible to fill, and Brazil suffered a historic 7–1 semifinal defeat to Germany. Oscar scored Brazil’s lone goal that day.

From that point on, things were never quite the same for the midfielder, nor for many of his teammates from that squad. In fact, that World Cup was the last major tournament Oscar played with Brazil. A handful of friendlies and World Cup qualifiers followed in 2015, before he ultimately fell out of the national team picture for good.

