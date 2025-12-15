World Cup winner with Lionel Messi reportedly to see contract expire after turning down Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL move

Most of Lionel Messi’s teammates from Argentina’s iconic 2022 World Cup triumph have maintained their level and are expected to feature again in 2026. However, one of the players who lifted the World Cup after turning down a lucrative offer from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League is now reportedly set to see his contract expire at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The start of the season has been far from ideal for Paulo Dybala. The Argentine star has struggled with fitness issues and, as a result, has gradually lost his starting role at AS Roma. Under new head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, Roma have taken a new direction, leaving Dybala, once considered the team’s untouchable centerpiece, in a reduced role on the bench and casting doubt over his future.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dybala is expected to leave Roma as a free agent at the end of the season. The World Cup winner joined the Italian capital club in 2022 on a four-year deal, but with his role now limited under Gasperini, Roma’s leadership is reportedly not planning to offer him a new contract at this stage.

After seven seasons at Juventus, Roma supporters welcomed Dybala with a massive reception, viewing him as the club’s new star and highest-paid player, earning €7.5 million plus €2 million in add-ons. However, he has now started the last four matches on the bench, and in Monday’s 1-0 win over Como, he remained unused for all 90 minutes, underscoring his diminished role within the squad.

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma applauds the fans after the game against Celtic.

Gasperini was asked about Dybala’s absence in the post-match press conference and explained why the Argentine never entered the match: “I usually make all five substitutions, but tonight it was difficult to change anything. That should also serve as motivation for Paulo, who is an extraordinary player.“

With Roma set to face Juventus next Sunday, Gasperini also addressed what he will consider when deciding whether to use Dybala. “When he’s fit and gets going — he dribbles, shoots — there’s no one in Italy with his quality. Maybe he’ll be ready for Sunday, even for a match against his former club. We’ll see how he trains,” he added, showing no urgency to rush him back into the lineup.

Dybala rejected a millionaire offer from Saudi Arabia

Dybala has been one of the most prominent figures in Italian soccer in recent years, not only for his goals and assists but also for his flair and creativity on the pitch. Roma have relied on him as both the leader of the sporting project and a key marketing figure, but with a €12 million release clause for foreign clubs, his future has remained uncertain.

A potential departure emerged in August 2024, when Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah offered Dybala a reported €75 million deal spread over three seasons, which would have made him another marquee name in the Middle East alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi club was even willing to exceed his release clause, but Dybala ultimately rejected the offer, citing his family, the city of Rome, the team, and his desire to return to the Argentina national team.

In an interview with the Los Edul YouTube channel, the former Messi teammate in Argentina opened up about his decision: “It’s not as easy as it seems — it changes everything. The plane was in Rome for three days. It’s true, and I won’t lie, the figures are mentioned, but when you see them written on a piece of paper — that if you sign it, it’s yours — so many numbers go through your mind.“