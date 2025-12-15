Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

World Cup winner with Lionel Messi reportedly to see contract expire after turning down Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL move

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
© Yasser Bakhsh & Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

Most of Lionel Messi’s teammates from Argentina’s iconic 2022 World Cup triumph have maintained their level and are expected to feature again in 2026. However, one of the players who lifted the World Cup after turning down a lucrative offer from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League is now reportedly set to see his contract expire at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The start of the season has been far from ideal for Paulo Dybala. The Argentine star has struggled with fitness issues and, as a result, has gradually lost his starting role at AS Roma. Under new head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, Roma have taken a new direction, leaving Dybala, once considered the team’s untouchable centerpiece, in a reduced role on the bench and casting doubt over his future.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dybala is expected to leave Roma as a free agent at the end of the season. The World Cup winner joined the Italian capital club in 2022 on a four-year deal, but with his role now limited under Gasperini, Roma’s leadership is reportedly not planning to offer him a new contract at this stage.

After seven seasons at Juventus, Roma supporters welcomed Dybala with a massive reception, viewing him as the club’s new star and highest-paid player, earning €7.5 million plus €2 million in add-ons. However, he has now started the last four matches on the bench, and in Monday’s 1-0 win over Como, he remained unused for all 90 minutes, underscoring his diminished role within the squad.

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma applauds the fans after the game against Celtic.

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma applauds the fans after the game against Celtic.

Gasperini was asked about Dybala’s absence in the post-match press conference and explained why the Argentine never entered the match: “I usually make all five substitutions, but tonight it was difficult to change anything. That should also serve as motivation for Paulo, who is an extraordinary player.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé on verge of breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary Real Madrid scoring record

see also

Kylian Mbappé on verge of breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary Real Madrid scoring record

With Roma set to face Juventus next Sunday, Gasperini also addressed what he will consider when deciding whether to use Dybala. “When he’s fit and gets going — he dribbles, shoots — there’s no one in Italy with his quality. Maybe he’ll be ready for Sunday, even for a match against his former club. We’ll see how he trains,” he added, showing no urgency to rush him back into the lineup.

Dybala rejected a millionaire offer from Saudi Arabia

Dybala has been one of the most prominent figures in Italian soccer in recent years, not only for his goals and assists but also for his flair and creativity on the pitch. Roma have relied on him as both the leader of the sporting project and a key marketing figure, but with a €12 million release clause for foreign clubs, his future has remained uncertain.

A potential departure emerged in August 2024, when Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah offered Dybala a reported €75 million deal spread over three seasons, which would have made him another marquee name in the Middle East alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi club was even willing to exceed his release clause, but Dybala ultimately rejected the offer, citing his family, the city of Rome, the team, and his desire to return to the Argentina national team.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Los Edul YouTube channel, the former Messi teammate in Argentina opened up about his decision: “It’s not as easy as it seems — it changes everything. The plane was in Rome for three days. It’s true, and I won’t lie, the figures are mentioned, but when you see them written on a piece of paper — that if you sign it, it’s yours — so many numbers go through your mind.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Former Real Madrid Sergio Reguilón opens up on motivation to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Former Real Madrid Sergio Reguilón opens up on motivation to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Despite his roots linking him with Real Madrid, Sergio Reguilon opened up on his motivation of playing alongside Lionel Messi now at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi receives new star teammate: Inter Miami finally announces Sergio Reguilon’s arrival after Jordi Alba’s retirement

Lionel Messi receives new star teammate: Inter Miami finally announces Sergio Reguilon’s arrival after Jordi Alba’s retirement

Despite their victory in the 2025 MLS Cup, Inter Miami are already looking ahead by planning for the future. With Jordi Alba’s retirement, the Herons have announced that Sergio Reguilón will join the team as a free agent to play alongside Lionel Messi in the upcoming 2026 MLS season.

Tadeo Allende raises doubts about his future at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami after making MLS history in 2025

Tadeo Allende raises doubts about his future at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami after making MLS history in 2025

In a 2025 season where he set a new record in the MLS, Tadeo Allende raised some doubts whether he'll remain to keep playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Report: Neymar’s plan to recover from knee injury for 2026 World Cup revealed amid expiring Santos deal

Report: Neymar’s plan to recover from knee injury for 2026 World Cup revealed amid expiring Santos deal

With his deal at Santos set to expire at the end of the month, Neymar's plan to recover from his knee injury ahead of the 2026 World Cup has been reportedly revealed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo