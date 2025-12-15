Marc-André ter Stegen’s injury return in doubt as Flick defines Barcelona role ahead of Copa del Rey debut

Marc-André ter Stegen has been FC Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper for several years, but a long-term injury last season kept him sidelined for more than a year. Now fully fit and pushing for his return ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey debut, the German goalkeeper faces uncertainty after head coach Hansi Flick outlined his plans for the position.

Ter Stegen suffered a serious knee injury last season against Villarreal, which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign. Ahead of the 2025–26 season, however, a separate back issue emerged, requiring surgery and allowing Barcelona to register Joan García as a new signing while Ter Stegen remained unavailable.

With Ter Stegen now recovered, Flick was asked whether the former No. 1 could return for the Copa del Rey match, especially with García expected to be rested: “Marc is an amazing goalkeeper, and we have 3 of them. We’ll see what happens, my words were clear, Joan is the number 1 goalkeeper, so then we’ll see what happens.“

Flick confirmed García would be rested, noting that the starting goalkeeper would be announced on matchday. “(Wojciech) Szczesny had a great season and we won 3 titles with him, as well as well as doing well this season during the injury of Joan Garcia, and gave us stability. For me, Szczesny is an important player for us, not only on the pitch, but also off it,” the coach stated over the Polish keeper.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona embraces Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, a lack of playing time at club level could become a setback for Ter Stegen, who is eager to remain part of Germany’s plans. Asked whether the goalkeeper would be willing to stay despite limited minutes, Flick was direct: “I think that’s his decision, we’ve talked about his situation. I respect Marc because he’s an amazing goalkeeper, he’s an important person for the team as well. But that remains his decision, he’s the one who makes it.“

Flick’s comments offered little reassurance regarding Ter Stegen’s long-term role after several seasons as a key figure at the club. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are open to the possibility of loaning out the goalkeeper if no clear path to minutes emerges, leaving the final decision in Ter Stegen’s hands.

Flick focused on Copa del Rey objective

Barcelona will visit CD Guadalajara on Tuesday in the round of 32 of the 2025–26 Copa del Rey, with the Blaugrana heavy favorites against the third-division side. Flick referenced last season’s 4-0 win over Barbastro as an example of the focus required to avoid underestimating lower-tier opposition.

After lifting the trophy last season with an epic win over Real Madrid in the final, Flick was asked about the competition, and the coach made it clear that the Copa del Rey is one of Barcelona’s goals this season. “We have to win this match. We’re playing in La Liga, and we’re favorites to win the Copa del Rey. We have to show that. We have the high quality, and we want to show it.”

