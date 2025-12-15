Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FC Barcelona
Comments

Marc-André ter Stegen’s injury return in doubt as Flick defines Barcelona role ahead of Copa del Rey debut

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga match.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesMarc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga match.

Marc-André ter Stegen has been FC Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper for several years, but a long-term injury last season kept him sidelined for more than a year. Now fully fit and pushing for his return ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey debut, the German goalkeeper faces uncertainty after head coach Hansi Flick outlined his plans for the position.

Ter Stegen suffered a serious knee injury last season against Villarreal, which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign. Ahead of the 2025–26 season, however, a separate back issue emerged, requiring surgery and allowing Barcelona to register Joan García as a new signing while Ter Stegen remained unavailable.

With Ter Stegen now recovered, Flick was asked whether the former No. 1 could return for the Copa del Rey match, especially with García expected to be rested: “Marc is an amazing goalkeeper, and we have 3 of them. We’ll see what happens, my words were clear, Joan is the number 1 goalkeeper, so then we’ll see what happens.

Flick confirmed García would be rested, noting that the starting goalkeeper would be announced on matchday. “(Wojciech) Szczesny had a great season and we won 3 titles with him, as well as well as doing well this season during the injury of Joan Garcia, and gave us stability. For me, Szczesny is an important player for us, not only on the pitch, but also off it,” the coach stated over the Polish keeper.

Barcelona&#039;s Ter Stegen and Hansi Flick

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen of FC Barcelona embraces Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, a lack of playing time at club level could become a setback for Ter Stegen, who is eager to remain part of Germany’s plans. Asked whether the goalkeeper would be willing to stay despite limited minutes, Flick was direct: “I think that’s his decision, we’ve talked about his situation. I respect Marc because he’s an amazing goalkeeper, he’s an important person for the team as well. But that remains his decision, he’s the one who makes it.

Advertisement
Robert Lewandowski takes a step on his future: The Polish striker’s agent meets with Barcelona to clarify his intentions

see also

Robert Lewandowski takes a step on his future: The Polish striker’s agent meets with Barcelona to clarify his intentions

Flick’s comments offered little reassurance regarding Ter Stegen’s long-term role after several seasons as a key figure at the club. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are open to the possibility of loaning out the goalkeeper if no clear path to minutes emerges, leaving the final decision in Ter Stegen’s hands.

Flick focused on Copa del Rey objective

Barcelona will visit CD Guadalajara on Tuesday in the round of 32 of the 2025–26 Copa del Rey, with the Blaugrana heavy favorites against the third-division side. Flick referenced last season’s 4-0 win over Barbastro as an example of the focus required to avoid underestimating lower-tier opposition.

After lifting the trophy last season with an epic win over Real Madrid in the final, Flick was asked about the competition, and the coach made it clear that the Copa del Rey is one of Barcelona’s goals this season. “We have to win this match. We’re playing in La Liga, and we’re favorites to win the Copa del Rey. We have to show that. We have the high quality, and we want to show it.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Antonio Rudiger’s strong suspension revealed after throwing ice at referee in Real Madrid vs. Barcelona final

Antonio Rudiger’s strong suspension revealed after throwing ice at referee in Real Madrid vs. Barcelona final

After seeing the red card in the Copa del Rey final against FC Barcelona, Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger has received a strong suspension after throwing ice to the referee.

Bellingham’s gesture in Barcelona’s tunnel goes unnoticed and sparks reactions on social media

Bellingham’s gesture in Barcelona’s tunnel goes unnoticed and sparks reactions on social media

While most Real Madrid players participated in a cordial pasillo for Barcelona after the Copa del Rey final, Jude Bellingham stood apart. His refusal to shake hands has ignited controversy.

Kylian Mbappe’s Copa del Rey final bench role explained: Carlo Ancelotti reveals the truth behind the decision in Barcelona defeat

Kylian Mbappe’s Copa del Rey final bench role explained: Carlo Ancelotti reveals the truth behind the decision in Barcelona defeat

Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final clash against Barcelona had all the ingredients of a classic showdown: pride, history, and silverware at stake. Except for the fact that Kylian Mbappe — the club’s top scorer and marquee star — had started the match on the bench.

Report: Neymar’s plan to recover from knee injury for 2026 World Cup revealed amid expiring Santos deal

Report: Neymar’s plan to recover from knee injury for 2026 World Cup revealed amid expiring Santos deal

With his deal at Santos set to expire at the end of the month, Neymar's plan to recover from his knee injury ahead of the 2026 World Cup has been reportedly revealed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo