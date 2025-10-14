Report: Neymar Jr eyes bold career move to secure a spot with Brazil for the 2026 World Cup

Neymar Jr has cemented his status as one of Brazil‘s greatest, breaking Pelé’s record to become the national team’s all-time leading scorer. Despite his past dominance in global soccer, he’s faced two years out of the national squad due to persistent physical issues. Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s recent remarks about a potential comeback have sparked speculation about Neymar contemplating a career shift to chase a spot in the 2026 World Cup roster.

During a recent press conference, Coach Carlo Ancelotti was questioned about Neymar’s potential return to Brazil’s national team. He confidently stated, “Neymar can play at his highest level in this team without any problems. When he is in good physical condition, he has the quality to play not only for Brazil, but for any team in the world.” His remarks highlighted that Neymar could make a comeback if he regains his fitness.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar Jr is actively pursuing opportunities with Italian clubs as the winter transfer window approaches, with his contract set to expire in December 2025. Despite recent injury challenges, the Brazilian superstar, who holds the record as his country’s all-time leading scorer, is already drawing interest from several Italian teams eager to harness his exceptional talent.

Neymar Jr finally overcomes major injuries, yet ongoing physical problems raise concern

Neymar Jr faced significant physical challenges after leaving Barcelona, marked by persistent ankle issues that sidelined him for numerous games at PSG. His struggles continued at Al Hilal, where an ACL injury kept him out of action for much of his tenure. Now with Santos FC, the veteran seeks stability and consistency but remains plagued by minor physical setbacks.

Neymar of Santos scores the third goal of his team during a Brasileirao 2025 match.

Since rejoining Santos in January 2025, Neymar’s absence from 21 matches has left the team flirting with relegation. This underwhelming stint suggests that a change is necessary. As he looks toward a potential move to Italian soccer from January to June 2026, the 33-year-old veteran faces a crucial chance to rejuvenate his career and reestablish himself as a formidable force on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar nearly made shock European comeback this summer with UEFA Champions League club, until Kevin De Bruyne changed everything

In case Neymar doesn’t secure a move to European soccer, his prospects for a spot on Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster will likely diminish. Playing at Santos FC hasn’t provided the competitive edge he needs, evident in his modest tally of six goals since joining. A move to a European club presents the challenge that could elevate his game, especially as teammates like Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta have shined in his spot and continue to excel in the national team.