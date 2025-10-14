What is the Messi Cup? Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi announces new tournament with Barcelona and Manchester City as guests

Lionel Messi has expanded his influence far beyond the pitch, with ventures ranging from fashion and energy drinks to e-sports, a club in Uruguay, and other business projects. Now, the Inter Miami star is launching a new initiative in the world of youth soccer: the Messi Cup, a tournament set to feature powerhouse clubs such as FC Barcelona and Manchester City.

The Messi Cup is a U-16 international club competition created by the soccer legend, designed to bring together the next generation of talent from around the globe. The inaugural edition, organized in collaboration with Messi’s production company 525 Rosario, will take place in Miami from December 9 to 14, 2025.

The goal of the tournament is to become a global reference point for youth soccer, connecting young players through the game while blending sport, culture, and innovation. As stated on the event’s official website, the Messi Cup aims to be “a world stage where elite performance, culture, and innovation in sport and business converge to celebrate the next generation.”

Messi announced the news Tuesday via Instagram: “Thrilled to finally share this with you — this December, Miami will host a very special youth football tournament featuring some of the top clubs from around the world. The future of the game will be on full display, and it’s more than just matches — we’ve got an incredible few days planned with lots of other exciting activities. This is about the next generation. Hope you like it! This is the Messi Cup“

Messi Cup announcement on Instagram.

How will the Messi Cup work?

Eight teams will take part in the inaugural edition: Inter Miami CF, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, River Plate, Inter Milan, Newell’s Old Boys, Atlético Madrid, and Chelsea FC — all clubs renowned for producing elite talent. Over six days, 18 matches will be played across various venues in the city, with Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium serving as the main site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate makes bold 2026 World Cup claim: ‘Spain, France, and Argentina are candidates’

The format will divide the clubs into two groups of four, with each team facing the others in its group over the first three days. Once the group stage concludes, the top teams will advance to the playoffs to determine the final standings. On the final day at Inter Miami‘s Chase Stadium, the third-place match and the championship final will decide the first-ever Messi Cup winner.

Beyond the action on the field, the event will also feature a football industry summit at the Faena Forum, bringing together top names from sports, culture, and business. Meanwhile, the Messi Cup Summit Party will be held at Pao by Paul Qui, reinforcing the event’s celebratory and inclusive spirit. Fans can already purchase tickets on the official Messi Cup website, for what promises to be a landmark event in youth soccer development.