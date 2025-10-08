Neymar nearly made shock European comeback this summer with UEFA Champions League club, until Kevin De Bruyne changed everything

For a brief moment this summer, European soccer stood on the verge of a sensation. Neymar had a path cleared for a return to Europe. Talks were advancing, the project looked real, and the move would have reshaped the balance of power on the continent. But before the Brazilian could step onto the grand stage again, Kevin De Bruyne appeared — and changed everything.

It all began quietly, behind closed doors, when one of Europe’s top clubs decided to explore the unthinkable: bringing Neymar back to the Champions League stage. The conversations, according to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, started as early as January and continued through the spring. Napoli’s plan was ambitious — to make a statement signing capable of restoring the club’s aura and creativity after a turbulent season.

At the center of the discussions stood a trio: the president, the sporting director, and head coach Antonio Conte. Together, they envisioned Neymar as the missing spark — a player who could bring magic to a team known more for its structure and tactical rigidity than flair.

As Gazzetta put it, “The crazy idea appeared around January, lingered in the Neapolitan universe until May, and disappeared because life changed then, on the eve of the championship celebration.” But what changed was not Neymar. It was an opportunity.

Neymar of Santos

The moment De Bruyne became available

As Neymar mulled his next step, whether to renew his Santos deal or make another move, Napoli suddenly found a new door opening — Kevin De Bruyne, free after his decade-long spell with Manchester City, was available for transfer.

The shift was instant. The Belgian’s arrival promised stability, experience, and leadership — the kind of influence a tactician like Conte values most. Neymar, dazzling but unpredictable, carried the baggage of recurring injuries and questions about fitness. For a squad built on collective discipline, the risk was simply too high.

“When it was time to make a decision and therefore to act,” Gazzetta reported, “considering De Bruyne, it became natural to get lost in a few hours of reflection and to resign oneself.” In that single reflection, the Neymar dream faded — quietly, decisively.

Kevin De Bruyne in his final Manchester City game

Why the move never happened

For five months, the Partenopei studied how to integrate Neymar into the picture — from January to May, through numerous internal discussions among Conte, Giovanni Manna, and Aurelio De Laurentiis. The aim was to capitalize on their Scudetto momentum and introduce a marquee name to excite fans at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, “Napoli and Neymar were more than a fascination. They spent a long time trying to find a place for the Brazilian champion. But wisdom prevailed… avoiding the danger of tactical repercussions.”

When De Bruyne emerged as a free-agent option, Napoli’s leadership shifted course. Within days, they reached an agreement with the Belgian, leaving Neymar’s proposed European comeback in the dust.

