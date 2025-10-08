Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
brazilian serie a
Comments

Neymar nearly made shock European comeback this summer with UEFA Champions League club, until Kevin De Bruyne changed everything

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Neymar (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (right)
© Getty ImagesNeymar (left) and Kevin De Bruyne (right)

For a brief moment this summer, European soccer stood on the verge of a sensation. Neymar had a path cleared for a return to Europe. Talks were advancing, the project looked real, and the move would have reshaped the balance of power on the continent. But before the Brazilian could step onto the grand stage again, Kevin De Bruyne appeared — and changed everything.

It all began quietly, behind closed doors, when one of Europe’s top clubs decided to explore the unthinkable: bringing Neymar back to the Champions League stage. The conversations, according to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, started as early as January and continued through the spring. Napoli’s plan was ambitious — to make a statement signing capable of restoring the club’s aura and creativity after a turbulent season.

At the center of the discussions stood a trio: the president, the sporting director, and head coach Antonio Conte. Together, they envisioned Neymar as the missing spark — a player who could bring magic to a team known more for its structure and tactical rigidity than flair.

As Gazzetta put it, “The crazy idea appeared around January, lingered in the Neapolitan universe until May, and disappeared because life changed then, on the eve of the championship celebration.” But what changed was not Neymar. It was an opportunity.

Neymar Jr

Neymar of Santos

The moment De Bruyne became available

As Neymar mulled his next step, whether to renew his Santos deal or make another move, Napoli suddenly found a new door opening — Kevin De Bruyne, free after his decade-long spell with Manchester City, was available for transfer.

Advertisement

The shift was instant. The Belgian’s arrival promised stability, experience, and leadership — the kind of influence a tactician like Conte values most. Neymar, dazzling but unpredictable, carried the baggage of recurring injuries and questions about fitness. For a squad built on collective discipline, the risk was simply too high.

“When it was time to make a decision and therefore to act,” Gazzetta reported, “considering De Bruyne, it became natural to get lost in a few hours of reflection and to resign oneself.” In that single reflection, the Neymar dream faded — quietly, decisively.

Kevin De Bruyne in his final Manchester City game

Kevin De Bruyne in his final Manchester City game

Advertisement
Luka Modric vs. Kevin De Bruyne: Comparing Milan veteran’s salary to Napoli’s star man in Serie A

see also

Luka Modric vs. Kevin De Bruyne: Comparing Milan veteran’s salary to Napoli’s star man in Serie A

Why the move never happened

For five months, the Partenopei studied how to integrate Neymar into the picture — from January to May, through numerous internal discussions among ConteGiovanni Manna, and Aurelio De Laurentiis. The aim was to capitalize on their Scudetto momentum and introduce a marquee name to excite fans at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, “Napoli and Neymar were more than a fascination. They spent a long time trying to find a place for the Brazilian champion. But wisdom prevailed… avoiding the danger of tactical repercussions.”

When De Bruyne emerged as a free-agent option, Napoli’s leadership shifted course. Within days, they reached an agreement with the Belgian, leaving Neymar’s proposed European comeback in the dust.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona, Liverpool, and Arsenal affected: FIFA considers controversial rule change to secure big teams’ participation in 2029 Club World Cup

Barcelona, Liverpool, and Arsenal affected: FIFA considers controversial rule change to secure big teams’ participation in 2029 Club World Cup

The absence of top clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, and Arsenal from the 2025 expanded Club World Cup sparked controversy—prompting FIFA to consider rule changes for 2029.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte sends warning to Kevin De Bruyne after substitution spat in loss to AC Milan

Napoli coach Antonio Conte sends warning to Kevin De Bruyne after substitution spat in loss to AC Milan

Head coach Antonio Conte delivered a warning to Napoli star Kevin De Bruyne after the substitution spat held in the loss against AC Milan.

Video: Christian Pulisic scores stunning goal for AC Milan in key Serie A game with Napoli

Video: Christian Pulisic scores stunning goal for AC Milan in key Serie A game with Napoli

Christian Pulisic extended the lead finalizing a great build-up play for AC Milan in a key 2025-26 Serie A game against Napoli.

Lionel Messi’s teammate Jordi Alba retires: How many players are left from Barcelona’s last Champions League title?

Lionel Messi’s teammate Jordi Alba retires: How many players are left from Barcelona’s last Champions League title?

Jordi Alba, after an illustrious 18-year career, announced his retirement from professional soccer. Despite his continued brilliance with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, his departure leaves even fewer players active from Barcelona's last Champions League victory lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo