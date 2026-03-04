Report: Neymar could return to Brazil under Carlo Ancelotti in March after Rodrygo’s serious injury

Neymar has once again become the center of debate in Brazil, with fans divided over whether he will earn a place in the 2026 World Cup squad with fewer than 100 days until the tournament begins. Now, with Rodrygo suffering a serious injury, reports suggest that Carlo Ancelotti is strongly considering recalling Neymar to the Seleção for the March international window.

On Tuesday, Brazil were dealt a significant blow when Real Madrid confirmed that Rodrygo had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in his right knee. The severity of the injury means the forward will miss almost the entirety of 2026 — and, barring a miraculous recovery, the World Cup itself.

With one of his regular starters now sidelined, UOL Esporte reports that Ancelotti is giving serious thought to calling up Neymar for the upcoming March fixtures. ESPN Brasil had previously indicated that the Santos forward was not in the Italian’s plans for the games against France on March 26 and Croatia on March 31, but Rodrygo‘s injury has reportedly prompted a rethink.

Beyond Rodrygo, another potential absence could further strengthen the case for Neymar’s recall. Estevao, the top scorer of the Ancelotti era with five goals, has already missed Chelsea’s last three Premier League matches with a hamstring injury, and if he is unable to return to fitness in time, it would open the door even wider for Neymar to force his way back into the picture.

Rodrygo of Brazil (R) celebrates with Estevao (L) after scoring for Brazil.

Ancelotti and fitness as the key factor

From the moment Ancelotti took charge of Brazil, he made his stance on fitness abundantly clear. “We have very good players, but I need to choose those who are at 100%. And it’s not just about Neymar—it’s the same with Vinícius. If Vinícius is at 90%, I will call another player who is at 100%, because this team has a very, very high level of competition, especially in attack, where we have many very good players.” he said in an interview with Esporte Record back in December.

That philosophy has defined his eight games in charge of the Canarinha, and it has been the primary reason for his reluctance to bring Neymar back into the fold. With Rodrygo now ruled out and Estevao’s availability in serious doubt, however, the conditions for the former Barcelona man’s long-awaited return have never looked more favorable.

Neymar running against the clock for the March games

On the fitness front, Neymar has made encouraging progress since returning from arthroscopic surgery to address a meniscus issue, featuring in Santos’ last three matches and completing the full 90 minutes in each of the past two. Even so, the window to impress Ancelotti ahead of the squad announcement is an extremely narrow one.

Ancelotti is set to name his Brazil squad for the March window on the 16th — just 12 days away. Santos’ elimination from the Campeonato Paulista in the Round of 16 has significantly reduced Neymar’s remaining opportunities to make a case, leaving clashes against Mirassol on the 10th and Corinthians on the 15th as the only two matches available to him before the Italian coach finalizes his roster.

