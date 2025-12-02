Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup 2026
Comments

Ancelotti echoes Neymar’s warning to Vinicius Junior over fitness before Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) of Brazil and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.
© Toru Hanai & Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesHead coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) of Brazil and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has only a few opportunities left to finalize the Brazil squad that will compete in the 2026 World Cup, a title that has slipped away from the Seleção in recent years. After issuing a clear fitness warning to Neymar, the Italian manager has now delivered the same message to Vinicius Junior and the rest of the national team’s stars.

Neymar‘s return to the national team has been long anticipated, but Ancelotti has made it clear that the forward must be at 100% fitness to be called up. The Santos star, dealing with lingering injuries, has yet to reach top form, delaying his comeback with less than seven months remaining before the World Cup kicks off.

In an interview with Esporte Record, Ancelotti addressed his approach to building the World Cup roster: “We have very good players, but I need to choose those who are at 100%. And it’s not just about Neymar—it’s the same with Vinícius. If Vinícius is at 90%, I will call another player who is at 100%, because this team has a very, very high level of competition, especially in attack, where we have many very good players.

Regarding Neymar’s situation, the Italian coach expressed optimism but kept his standards firm. “Neymar is at the same level as the others, considering he has already shown extraordinary talent. I think he’s a great talent. He’s had the misfortune of suffering injuries. He hasn’t been able to prepare to be in good physical condition because of the injuries he’s had. But it’s still only November,” he stated.

Carlo Ancelotti greets Vinicius Junior of Brazil after being subbed.

Carlo Ancelotti greets Vinicius Junior of Brazil after being subbed.

Ancelotti has been rotating between international standouts and locally based talent in recent matches, testing his options against high-profile opponents. What remains clear—aside from Estevão turning into the star of the team—is that any player who is not fully fit will not make the Brazil squad, whether that’s Vinicius or any other marquee name.

Advertisement
Brazil legend Ronaldinho reveals who he ranks as the best dribbler after Lionel Messi and Neymar

see also

Brazil legend Ronaldinho reveals who he ranks as the best dribbler after Lionel Messi and Neymar

Vinicius and his struggles during the 2025-26 season

The 2025-26 season has not been as smooth as Vinicius Junior hoped, as he adapts to new manager Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid amid transfer rumors and an unresolved contract situation. His performances have also dipped compared to previous seasons. Still, Ancelotti—who previously unlocked Vinicius’ best form—remains confident that the winger will find his stride.

Addressing his World Cup prospects, Ancelotti said: “I think this is just a moment, a phase in his professional life. Players—especially of his profile—don’t always reach 100% of their potential and may see their level drop a bit. But I’m sure Vinícius will have a good season, like the previous ones, a very important one with Real Madrid. He will be in great shape for the World Cup.

So far this season, Vinicius has recorded five goals and seven assists across 19 appearances for Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappé has taken center stage early in the campaign, but given Vinicius’ status as one of the world’s top players, Ancelotti is fully expected to include him on the World Cup roster regardless of how the rest of his club season unfolds.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Neymar’s 2026 World Cup spot in danger? Carlo Ancelotti drops a surprising warning to the Brazil veteran

Neymar’s 2026 World Cup spot in danger? Carlo Ancelotti drops a surprising warning to the Brazil veteran

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival in Brazil has been transformative, guiding the team to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup and instilling a determined style of play. Despite this progress, Neymar Jr.'s absence remains a focal point, and the coach has issued a warning to the veteran.

Neymar’s nightmare scenario? Brazil makes decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s post-2026 World Cup future, and it doesn’t spell good news for Santos star

Neymar’s nightmare scenario? Brazil makes decision on Carlo Ancelotti’s post-2026 World Cup future, and it doesn’t spell good news for Santos star

While some expected the 2026 World Cup to be the end of Ancelotti’s chapter, recent signals from the federation point in a very different direction — one that Neymar may not like at all.

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

The timing could not be more dramatic. Neymar faces yet another devastating physical blow just as Carlo Ancelotti defines the contours of his Brazil squad and Estevao accelerates toward superstardom in Europe.

Lionel Messi’s MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

Lionel Messi’s MLS 2028 countdown: Seven records that could seal his GOAT status forever before Inter Miami deal ends

Messi’s latest achievements with Inter Miami have reignited conversations once believed settled — not only about his legacy, but about what remains possible as he pushes toward 2028.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo