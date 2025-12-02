Ancelotti echoes Neymar’s warning to Vinicius Junior over fitness before Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

Carlo Ancelotti has only a few opportunities left to finalize the Brazil squad that will compete in the 2026 World Cup, a title that has slipped away from the Seleção in recent years. After issuing a clear fitness warning to Neymar, the Italian manager has now delivered the same message to Vinicius Junior and the rest of the national team’s stars.

Neymar‘s return to the national team has been long anticipated, but Ancelotti has made it clear that the forward must be at 100% fitness to be called up. The Santos star, dealing with lingering injuries, has yet to reach top form, delaying his comeback with less than seven months remaining before the World Cup kicks off.

In an interview with Esporte Record, Ancelotti addressed his approach to building the World Cup roster: “We have very good players, but I need to choose those who are at 100%. And it’s not just about Neymar—it’s the same with Vinícius. If Vinícius is at 90%, I will call another player who is at 100%, because this team has a very, very high level of competition, especially in attack, where we have many very good players.”

Regarding Neymar’s situation, the Italian coach expressed optimism but kept his standards firm. “Neymar is at the same level as the others, considering he has already shown extraordinary talent. I think he’s a great talent. He’s had the misfortune of suffering injuries. He hasn’t been able to prepare to be in good physical condition because of the injuries he’s had. But it’s still only November,” he stated.

Ancelotti has been rotating between international standouts and locally based talent in recent matches, testing his options against high-profile opponents. What remains clear—aside from Estevão turning into the star of the team—is that any player who is not fully fit will not make the Brazil squad, whether that’s Vinicius or any other marquee name.

Vinicius and his struggles during the 2025-26 season

The 2025-26 season has not been as smooth as Vinicius Junior hoped, as he adapts to new manager Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid amid transfer rumors and an unresolved contract situation. His performances have also dipped compared to previous seasons. Still, Ancelotti—who previously unlocked Vinicius’ best form—remains confident that the winger will find his stride.

Addressing his World Cup prospects, Ancelotti said: “I think this is just a moment, a phase in his professional life. Players—especially of his profile—don’t always reach 100% of their potential and may see their level drop a bit. But I’m sure Vinícius will have a good season, like the previous ones, a very important one with Real Madrid. He will be in great shape for the World Cup.”

So far this season, Vinicius has recorded five goals and seven assists across 19 appearances for Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappé has taken center stage early in the campaign, but given Vinicius’ status as one of the world’s top players, Ancelotti is fully expected to include him on the World Cup roster regardless of how the rest of his club season unfolds.

