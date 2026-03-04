Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappé’s recovery plan inspires Jude Bellingham’s push to return for Real Madrid

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Bellingham isn't ready to return for Real Madrid
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesBellingham isn't ready to return for Real Madrid

Injuries have been with Real Madrid in the most important part of the year. This happened to Kylian Mbappé as the Frenchman continues missing matches, while Jude Bellingham is also out.

Mbappé had a knee injury that bothered him for several matches until the club chose to take a cautious approach by sitting him out for the Benfica rematch in the Champions League. Even if the English midfielder is dealing with a muscle injury, the plan may be similar for them.

Real Madrid has decided to take Bellingham to get a second opinion on his hamstring injury. The player currently is in England with Doctor Nico Mihic, following the same step Mbappé previously took of seeking an external medical evaluation, according to Marca. The idea remains looking for ways to see him come back earlier than planned.

More about Real Madrid injuries

The list of injuries gets longer every time Real Madrid plays. With Rodrygo out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL in the La Liga match against Getafe, the attacking options for manager Álvaro Arbeloa are very reduced.

Mbappé has been dealing with a knee injury for a few weeks (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Bellingham has been out since February 1 after leaving the field in victory over Rayo Vallecano. His time to recover was expected to be around five to six weeks, so it is not a good sign that he still does not seem close to returning.

Kylian Mbappé could be out longer than expected as Real Madrid star reportedly faces serious knee injury

Mbappé has been working with traumatologist Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet and the club’s trainers in Paris with a return date to the capital on Friday as reported by the Madrid outlet. His presence in the Champions League match with Manchester City on Wednesday remains unlikely for them.

Raúl Asencio nears his return

Real Madrid’s victory to Benfica in the Champions League playoff left a problem for the defense. Raúl Asencio had to leave with a head injury after a severe hit. Fortunately for the manager’s lineup plans, he was partially part of Wednesday’s training session after missing one match.

