Neymar and Vinicius send heartfelt message to Rodrygo after Brazil World Cup dream ends with injury

This Tuesday, Real Madrid confirmed that Rodrygo Goes suffered a serious knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. This also means the Brazilian forward will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup, prompting his teammates Neymar and Vinicius Junior to send messages of support.

“Today is one of the saddest days for me. When I heard about the injury, a movie played in my head. All the suffering, all the anguish, and the fear of living through this injury again,” Neymar began writing in a post on his official Instagram account.

“My number 10, my boy, my heir (as I call you), I only ask you one thing… ‘take care of your head.’ Now is the time to gather everyone you love around you,” the Santos star’s message continues. “And like you said, you didn’t deserve to go through this right now… but who are we to doubt God’s plans?”

“Little brother… STAY STRONG. I’m sure you’ll come back flying. I love you. Just as you supported me, I will be here for you!!” were Neymar’s final words. The bond between the two players stems from their time together on the Brazil national team: they played 9 matches together between 2020 and 2023, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It also comes from a shared origin, as both began their careers at Santos before making the jump to Europe.

Furthermore, Neymar’s empathy regarding this unfortunate situation is undoubtedly motivated by his own personal experience. Throughout much of his career, and especially in recent years, he has endured several serious injuries and knows well what it means to deal with problems of this type. In fact, the injury that marked a turning point in his career—and from which he is still trying to recover—was the same one Rodrygo suffered now: a torn knee ligament in October 2023.

Vinicius’s message to Rodrygo

In the same way as Neymar, Vinicius Junior took to social media to send a message of support to Rodrygo. Via a story on his official Instagram account, the winger shared a photo of himself alongside Rodrygo, both playing for Real Madrid.

“My brother. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Stay strong and close to those you love. God bless you. We’re waiting for you,” were the words Vini chose for his teammate on the Spanish side and the Brazil national team.

What did Rodrygo say after his injury was confirmed?

Amidst the shock and pain that news of this nature brings, Rodrygo Goes took to social media to reflect on the impact of this injury and the grueling recovery period that lies ahead for him.

“One of the worst days of my life. How I have always feared this injury… perhaps life has been a little cruel to me lately,” the Real Madrid player wrote on Instagram. “I don’t know if I deserve this, but what do I have to complain about? So many wonderful things have already happened to me, things I didn’t even deserve.”

“I’m out for the rest of the season with my club and will miss the World Cup with my country — a dream everyone knows means so much to me,” Rodrygo lamented. “All I can do now is be strong, as always; this is nothing new… Thank you to everyone for the prayers, messages, and support! You mean so much to me.”