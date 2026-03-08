Trending topics:
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe reportedly makes surprising decision before upcoming France games amid injury recovery

Daniel Villar Pardo

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Kylian Mbappé has remained Real Madrid’s most in-form player, leading the team’s scoring ahead of Vinícius Jr. However, the French star was diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee, which appears likely to sideline him for several matches. As a result, Kylian could miss France’s upcoming international friendly doubleheader. Nevertheless, he has reportedly made a surprising decision regarding the national team despite his injury recovery.

According to Diario AS, Mbappé will not be able to take part in France’s friendlies against Brazil and Colombia, as he is not expected to recover in time. Despite this, the 27-year-old striker will travel with the national team to the United States, remaining part of the delegation while continuing his recovery process. This decision is due to commercial commitments with sponsors, which would require his presence.

Unlike other national teams, Kylian renegotiated his image rights with the French Football Federation (FFF) alongside his teammates around 2022 and 2023, according to L’Équipe. For this reason, Mbappé could be required to join the national team, as he may have taken on greater responsibilities under this new agreement. Despite this, the 27-year-old striker remains focused on continuing his recovery from the sprain in his left knee.

Kylian Mbappé’s recovery remains shrouded in uncertainty

Just days after announcing the sprain in his left knee, Kylian Mbappé, together with Real Madrid’s medical staff, consulted a doctor in Paris to obtain a more precise evaluation of the injury. Following this, he was reportedly diagnosed with a partial tear of the posterior cruciate ligament, according to Antón Meana. However, Los Blancos have reportedly rejected the accuracy of this information, maintaining their original diagnosis.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid during the Spanish Super Cup Final against FC Barcelona.

Far from helping to clarify the situation, this conflicting information has only served to confuse fans even more. If Kylian only has a sprain, he could be back soon, facing Manchester City in the second leg. However, in case he has a partial tear of the posterior cruciate ligament, he would be out for most of the season, arriving just in time for the 2026 World Cup. Furthermore, Real Madrid have not released any new official updates on his recovery status.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Lamine Yamal affected in shocking Barcelona and Real Madrid decision: Why did La Liga giants opt out of retro kit plan?

Unlike earlier reports, Kylian Mbappé’s return to the pitch is generating optimism at Real Madrid. According to MARCA, the French star remains committed to his recovery at Valdebebas and still has two sessions scheduled on Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, to prove that he is in full fitness. In addition, his recovery has reportedly been progressing very positively, giving Los Blancos reason for optimism.

