Comments

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Lamine Yamal affected in shocking Barcelona and Real Madrid decision: Why did La Liga giants opt out of retro kit plan?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal (left) and Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior (right)
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (left) and Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior (right)

Spanish soccer is preparing for a nostalgic celebration unlike anything the league has attempted before. Yet even before the initiative begins, attention has already shifted toward the absence of some of the sport’s brightest stars. Supporters expecting to see players such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior representing Real Madrid, or teenage sensation Lamine Yamal stepping out for Barcelona, during a special celebration will instead witness something very different.

In fact, despite the excitement surrounding the league’s newest marketing experiment, two of the most influential clubs in Spanish soccer will not fully participate on the pitch, creating a surprising twist in what was meant to be a united tribute to the past. The league’s ambitious project promised to transport fans back in time, but the absence of these global stars has left many asking the same question: why would Barcelona and Real Madrid step aside from such a historic occasion?

The La Liga has announced an unprecedented event scheduled for April 10-13, 2026, when clubs across Spain’s top two divisions will participate in the first-ever Retro Matchday. The concept is simple but visually powerful: teams will wear kits inspired by iconic designs from their own history, recreating the aesthetic of famous seasons, legendary players, and unforgettable triumphs.

In total, 38 clubs across La Liga and the Segunda Division have agreed to join the initiative. Their retro uniforms will be unveiled during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, transforming the jerseys into both sporting and cultural artifacts. Beyond the jerseys themselves, the retro theme will extend to the entire broadcast experience. Referees will wear vintage-style uniforms, match balls will carry classic designs, and television coverage will feature retro graphics meant to evoke the look of older soccer broadcasts.

According to league officials, the initiative represents a major cultural moment for Spanish soccer. As explained by La Liga Club Office director Jaime Blanco: “The Retro Day is a unique opportunity to pay tribute to the history of our clubs and the symbols that have shaped several generations of fans. It is a way to bring the past into the present, continuing to create experiences and forge a legacy that connects emotionally with fans.”

The surprise absence of four clubs

Despite the overwhelming enthusiasm across the league, four clubs will not wear retro kits during the special matchday. Those teams are Real MadridBarcelonaGetafe, and Rayo Vallecano. While the league had envisioned a collective moment of nostalgia involving every club, the reality has proven more complicated.

The absence of the two most globally recognized teams, Barcelona and Real Madrid, has particularly drawn attention, as it means fans will not see some of the world’s biggest stars wearing throwback shirts during the event.

real madrid barcelona retro

A handshake prior to the Barcelona v Real Madrid Champions League semi-final

Why Barcelona and Real Madrid are skipping the retro kits

The reasons behind the decision vary between the clubs. Barcelona, Getafe, and Rayo Vallecano will not wear retro kits on the pitch due to logistical and production issues. Reports indicate that there was insufficient time to prepare the vintage designs for this season’s matchday. However, those clubs will still participate in the campaign’s promotional aspects and are expected to introduce their retro kits in future editions of the initiative.

barcelona retro

Patrick Kluivert, Rivaldo and Dani of Barcelona celebrate

The situation is different for Real Madrid. Los Blancos have chosen not to participate in the project at all, meaning the team will simply wear its standard 2025-26 kit during Matchday 31. League officials have not indicated that Madrid formally opposed the campaign, but the club has reportedly distanced itself entirely from the initiative, without providing a detailed public explanation.

real madrid retro

Roberto Carlos of Real Madrid holds his arm aloft in celebration

As a result, the Santiago Bernabeu side will be the only club fully absent from the wider retro celebration, while the other three teams remain involved in promotional activities.

