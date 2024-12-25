David Alaba’s return to action for Real Madrid has been eagerly anticipated, but the Austrian defender’s comeback remains a work in progress. While Alaba is set to rejoin training in January, concerns over his fitness and form make it unlikely he will feature for the first team until March 2025.

Alaba’s injury saga began in December 2023 during Real Madrid’s 4-1 victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu. A torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, compounded by a meniscus injury, sidelined him indefinitely. The injury also caused cartilage damage, leading to bone-on-bone discomfort—a complication that has prolonged his recovery.

Initially, the 32-year-old defender was expected to return after the 2024 Euro in October, but a setback delayed his progress. Spanish outlet Relevo now reports that Los Blancos’ medical and coaching staff now anticipate Alaba will need until March 2025 to regain his pre-injury performance levels.

While the player has recently participated in portions of group training, Real Madrid’s coaching staff, led by Carlo Ancelotti, is said to be taking a cautious approach. The Italian manager commented on Alaba’s recovery during a press conference, stating: “Alaba is also doing parts of the training. I think he will return to the group on December 30th and will be available, perhaps, by mid-January.”

Despite this progress, the belief within the club is that the Austria captain will require weeks, if not months, to regain full confidence and sharpness. A Copa del Rey match in early 2025, where the intensity is typically lower, could serve as a testing ground for his initial return.

Challenges in regaining form

For Alaba, the road back is not just about physical recovery. Spending over a year on the sidelines following knee surgery has impacted his conditioning and match fitness. Real Madrid recognizes this and has tempered expectations, viewing March as a realistic target for the 32-year-old to be fully competitive.

This extended timeline aligns with a critical phase of the season, during which Alaba’s presence could bolster Real Madrid’s defensive depth. Injuries to Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao earlier this season have left the club thin in defense, making the Austrian’s eventual return a potential turning point.

Vital player for Real Madrid

Since joining Real Madrid on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in summer 2021, Alaba has been a cornerstone of the team. Over 102 appearances, he has contributed five goals and nine assists across all competitions. His versatility, leadership, and experience make him one of the most trusted players in Ancelotti’s squad.

Despite his absence, Alaba’s return is being viewed almost as a “new signing” by the coaching staff. His ability to organize the backline and his composure in high-pressure situations will be crucial as the Whites enter a decisive period in their campaign.