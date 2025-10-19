Trending topics:
Report: Real Madrid star David Alaba sets a main goal after his injury struggles

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Rising from a speedy left back to one of the world’s top left-footed center backs, David Alaba showcased remarkable versatility. After cementing his legacy at Bayern Munich, he joined Real Madrid as a free agent, poised to fortify their defense. However, injuries have marred his journey, reducing his prominence on the field. Now, at 33, Alaba has set a clear objective in the current season.

David Alaba has successfully regained peak physical condition, according to Diario As, overcoming years of persistent injuries. Unlike his previous games, the defender has left aside any discomfort, ensuring a complete recovery on his long injuries. After clocking 153 minutes with Austria, the defender aims to secure his regular position in Real Madrid’s lineup as Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao have taken the starters spot.

“I feel very good and have made good progress in the last few months… In the last few weeks, I had to go through a certain process to be fit to play again. The process isn’t over yet; the next steps will come with the games. My goal is to play games, to be on the pitch,” David Alaba said, via Sport1 in September 2025.

In the 2025-26 season, David Alaba finds himself with the fifth fewest minutes on the team, despite being available from the start. He has played just 102 minutes as coach Xabi Alonso favors younger talent in his position. Even Raul Asencio, in only his second season, has surpassed Alaba in the rotation. This shift leaves the veteran Austrian facing a significant challenge to reclaim his standing in the squad.

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso reportedly plans new role for David Alaba in the lineup

Under Xabi Alonso’s dynamic system, Huijsen, Militao, and Asencio are seizing Real Madrid’s center back positions, supported by Antonio Rudiger and the emerging 18-year-old Joan Martinez, crowding out David Alaba. Consequently, Alonso is reportedly reimagining a new role for the versatile Austrian this season.

As reported by Diario Marca, coach Xabi Alonso plans to incorporate David Alaba into the midfield rotation, a position he knows very well after having played it at Bayern Munich and Austria. With this move, his veteran experience could fill the role of Aurelien Tchouameni, who has proven somewhat unstable at the start of the season. His vision and passing quality could really make a difference at the start of the season.

David’s contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in June 2026, but he may exit as early as season’s end due to younger talents emerging. However, moving on poses a risk for the veteran. A strong performance this season could catch the eye of prospective teams, making his transition as a seasoned free agent appealing.

