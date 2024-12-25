Manchester United is reportedly considering a player exchange deal with Napoli to acquire in-demand striker Victor Osimhen. The 25-year-old Nigerian international, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has emerged as a potential January transfer target for the Red Devils. The interest from Manchester United represents a significant opportunity for both the club and the player.

Osimhen’s move to Galatasaray followed a summer where he was heavily linked with a transfer to both Chelsea and PSG. However, Napoli’s president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, insisted on receiving the full release clause fee, according to BBC Sport.

Chelsea considered both loan and permanent deals but ultimately withdrew due to their strict new wage structure. Despite his impressive form with Galatasaray—nine goals and three assists in 11 Super Lig games—a player of Osimhen’s caliber should be playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The potential move to Manchester United is significant given that the club was linked to the player in 2020. According to TBR, Manchester United has been offered the opportunity to sign Osimhen in January. The Red Devils’ footballing department is reportedly assessing its options, suggesting a serious consideration of this potentially transformative transfer. If Osimhen joins, he would compete with Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, and Rasmus Hojlund for a starting position under manager Ruben Amorim. The high level of competition for a starting position should serve as motivation for the player to prove himself.

Past near miss with Manchester United and Odion Ighalo’s influence

Osimhen’s brother, Andrew, revealed that the player was close to joining Manchester United in 2020. However, Osimhen’s respect for Odion Ighalo, then on loan at Manchester United, prevented a move at that time. This suggests that the player’s considerations extend beyond just professional opportunities and include respecting his fellow players.

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli expires in June 2025, making a January sale attractive for the Italian club. However, TBR reports that Napoli is not solely interested in a cash deal and has expressed interest in three Manchester United attackers. This interest suggests that Napoli is open to negotiation and may accept a player exchange as part of a potential deal. The three players mentioned are Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, and Marcus Rashford.

The potential exchange of players presents an intriguing scenario. Hojlund and Zirkzee, both with previous experience in Serie A, could be attractive options for Napoli. Rashford’s talent is also acknowledged by the Italian club, making him another potential piece in a player exchange.