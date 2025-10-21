Real Madrid face major defensive setback as veteran star ruled out before El Clasico vs Barcelona

Real Madrid, embarking on a new era under Xabi Alonso, have solidified their position atop LaLiga with an impressive winning streak. However, the squad faces challenges, as a series of injuries has particularly weakened its defense. With El Clásico against Barcelona looming, hopes were high for the return of a veteran player, but a fresh setback has once again ruled him out, leaving the team scrambling for alternatives.

David Alaba, after a challenging period plagued with injuries, appeared to be regaining his form as the 2025-26 season kicked off. He even started in Real Madrid’s recent Champions League match. Yet, during a clash against Getafe, the resilient 33-year-old was forced to leave the field after just 45 minutes despite delivering a standout performance.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Alaba sustained a muscle strain in his right soleus. Given his limited playtime recently, his adjustment to the demands of high-level competition remains ongoing, making this setback unsurprising. Unfortunately, this injury sidelines him for 7-10 days, causing him to miss crucial matches against both Juventus in the Champions League and Barcelona, thus missing a critical opportunity to secure a consistent starting role.

Real Madrid hopeful of recovering two key players before El Clásico clash vs Barcelona

Although Real Madrid face the Clásico against Barcelona without the defensive anchor David Alaba, coach Xabi Alonso might receive a timely boost. He could soon reintegrate Dean Huijsen and Daniel Carvajal into the lineup. Both players are eyeing returns, with Huijsen targeting October 23 and Carvajal aiming for October 25, bolstering the squad before this high-stakes encounter with The Culers.

Real Madrid star David Alaba playing a Champions League game.

Considering their recovery phase, Alonso may exercise caution in deploying them from the start to minimize the risk of aggravating their injuries. This cautious approach could see Federico Valverde taking on right-back duties, while Raul Asencio could fill the center-back void left by Alaba. Despite these adjustments, the returning stars might still leave their mark, potentially transforming the game’s dynamics as it unfolds.

Coach Xabi Alonso determined to stop Real Madrid’s losing run vs Barcelona

Real Madrid have started the 2025-26 season in excellent form, stringing together a series of significant victories. However, their most crucial challenge since Xabi Alonso’s arrival looms: defeating Barcelona. In four of the last five clashes between the two sides, they have faced defeat, underscoring the clear superiority of the Culers.

With Real Madrid’s last victory over Barcelona occurring in April 2024, Xabi Alonso is eager to end this winless streak and propel his new sporting project to an impressive start. Young players already dominate the starting lineup, but this will be no easy task. Hansi Flick’s squad has proven solid, promising a highly competitive matchup.