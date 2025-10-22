Xabi Alonso reportedly excludes Champions League winner from Real Madrid plans ahead of player’s 2026 exit

Xabi Alonso has given Real Madrid a breath of fresh air following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure at the end of last season, adding key pieces to start a new winning cycle at the Spanish club. As part of the rebuilding process, Alonso has reportedly excluded a UEFA Champions League winner from his future plans, with the player expected to leave the club in the summer of 2026.

Entering the 2025-26 season, Xabi Alonso made it clear that developing young talent would be a priority, leaving little room for veterans such as Luka Modrić and Lucas Vázquez. With one of those veterans nearing the end of his contract, another key player, a two-time Champions League winner with the club, is now set to play his final season at the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to Fabrizio Romano, David Alaba is expected to depart Real Madrid at the end of the current season. The journalist reported that there have been no talks between the club and the player regarding a renewal, and with his deal expiring in June 2026, the decision appears to have already been made.

The news comes as the Austrian defender suffers yet another injury setback, one that will keep him sidelined for the upcoming Champions League clash against Juventus and El Clásico on Sunday. At 33 years old, Alaba has reportedly fallen out of Alonso’s long-term plans for Real Madrid.

After a decorated spell at Bayern Munich, Alaba became a key figure alongside Antonio Rüdiger in forming one of Europe’s most reliable backlines, helping Real Madrid capture Champions League titles in 2021-22 and 2023-24. Now, however, he finds himself in a secondary role behind Éder Militão and new signing Dean Huijsen, signaling that his time with Los Blancos will come to an end after the 2025-26 campaign.

Injuries: Alaba’s biggest burden in recent years

David Alaba joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in 2021 on a free transfer, already established as one of the world’s premier center-backs. His start in Spain was promising, but recurring injuries have since become the biggest obstacle in his career.

Since suffering a serious ACL injury during the 2023-24 season, Alaba has struggled to stay fit: he featured in only 17 matches that year, 14 games in 2024-25, and just four so far this season. With only 35 appearances in nearly two and a half years, his repeated absences have weighed heavily on Real Madrid’s decision to exclude him from Alonso’s future plans.