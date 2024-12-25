FC Barcelona is making significant progress in its pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, according to reports from November. Negotiations are reportedly advancing positively for a free transfer in the summer of 2025. This potential transfer is a key component of the club’s summer recruitment strategy. This move is not expected to occur in the January transfer window.

Barcelona is quietly working on its plans for next season. Always alert to market opportunities, the club sees Tah, whose contract expires in the summer, as a valuable acquisition. The German international, 28, was a target last summer, but Leverkusen refused to sell at that time.

The opportunity to secure a high-caliber player on a free transfer represents a significant advantage for the club, especially given the player’s experience and high skill level. This is also expected to free up funds for other strategic signings.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona has taken the lead in the race to sign Tah, ahead of other top European clubs. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan have also expressed interest, but a recent visit by Barcelona sporting director Deco to Germany to speak with Tah and his representatives, including agent Pini Zahavi, has seemingly put Barcelona in a strong position.

Tah’s potential role at Barcelona: A long-term investment

Tah is aware that he would have a clear pathway to a first-team role at Barcelona. While Iñigo Martínez currently excels in the center-back position, his contract includes a clause for a one-year extension based on playing time, and he will be 34 in May.

The club also boasts young talent in Pau Cubarsí and Ronald Araujo, but Araujo’s contract, which currently expires in 2026, is yet to be renewed and the status of Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen remains uncertain beyond their existing contracts.

Despite knowing he will leave Leverkusen at the end of the season, Tah remains a key player for manager Xabi Alonso. He has started every Bundesliga (13) and Champions League (6) game this season, demonstrating his consistent high performance. This continued importance within the team shows the high regard in which he is held by his manager and the club. His consistent performance is a key reason why so many clubs are interested in securing his services.