A recent report from AS offers encouraging news regarding Real Madrid defender David Alaba. The Austrian international is expected to return to action in early 2025, marking a significant milestone in his recovery.

Alaba has been sidelined since December of last year due to a severe knee injury sustained in a match against Villarreal. After nearly 11 months, he’s resumed on-the-ball training, a crucial step in his rehabilitation.

Over the past months, he’s gradually progressed through light training sessions, grass running, and various rehabilitation phases. While further work is needed, Alaba is on track to rejoin his teammates within weeks, potentially by the start of the new year.

Alaba’s recovery hasn’t been without its challenges. The complex nature of his knee injury demanded meticulous and specialized treatment. Real Madrid’s medical team adopted a cautious, gradual approach, prioritizing a complete recovery.

A timely boost for Real Madrid

Alaba’s return is a much-needed boost for Real Madrid’s defense. With Aurelien Tchouameni sidelined due to a sprained ankle, Ancelotti’s defensive options have been limited, affecting both center-back and right-back positions.

While Alaba’s integration will be gradual to prevent setbacks, his experience and skill will significantly strengthen the team’s backline.

The timing couldn’t be better for Real Madrid. The upcoming months bring a dense fixture schedule, including the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and a rescheduled match against Valencia. January alone could see Real Madrid play nine games in just 27 days.

Carlo Ancelotti will need every available player to navigate this demanding period successfully. Alaba’s return, while requiring cautious integration, offers vital defensive reinforcement, providing crucial depth and experience to Real Madrid’s squad as they face a challenging and important few months ahead.