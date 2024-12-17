Vinicius Junior has etched his name into soccer history by claiming the 2024 FIFA The Best award, overcoming a Ballon d’Or snub in favor of Manchester City‘s Rodri. Following the gala in Doha, Qatar, the Real Madrid star took to social media to reflect on his journey and deliver a strong message to his critics.

The Brazilian has faced consistent scrutiny, with some media suggesting that his behavior on the field was a factor in his Ballon d’Or loss to Rodri back in October. However, Vinicius’s post, beginning with the phrase “Veni, Vidi, Vici,” was a statement of defiance and triumph.

“Today, I write to that young boy who watched so many idols lift this trophy… now it’s the time. Or rather, it’s the time for me. The time to say… yes, I am the best player in the world, and I fought hard for it. They tried, and they still try, to invalidate me, to diminish me. But they’re not prepared. No one will tell me who I should fight for, or how I should behave. When I was in São Gonçalo, the system didn’t care about me. I almost got swallowed by it,” he wrote on Instagram.

Vinicius, who has overcome numerous challenges in his career, ended the message with a declaration of triumph: “I won for myself, for my family. With a lot of support along the way: Flamengo, Real Madrid, the Brazilian National Team, my hundreds of teammates over the years… the people who follow me daily in my routine, those who admire me… THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD.”

The Brazilian forward earned the prestigious accolade following a brilliant 2023-24 season with Real Madrid. While Brazil fell short in the 2024 Copa America, Vinicius’s stellar performances with Los Blancos helped secure La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles, making it an unforgettable campaign for the young talent.

Neymar congratulates Vinicius on FIFA The Best win

One of the first to offer heartfelt congratulations to Vinicius after his FIFA The Best award was his Brazil teammate, Neymar. The Al Hilal forward, who had previously criticized Rodri for his remarks about Vinicius following the Ballon d’Or ceremony, took to social media to show his support for the Real Madrid star’s latest personal achievement.

Sharing a post of Vinicius on his Instagram story, Neymar wrote: “Congratulations, well deserved. I’m happy for you, keep flying.” The 32-year-old added his endorsement, reaffirming his admiration for his fellow Brazilian’s remarkable success.