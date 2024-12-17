Determining the greatest footballer of all time is a notoriously subjective task, often sparking endless debate. However, a recent simulation using EA SPORTS FC24 has attempted to settle the argument once and for all, pitting four legendary players against each other in a decade-long virtual competition.

YouTube personality Ramman, with over 34,000 subscribers, utilized the Career Mode in EA SPORTS FC24 to simulate ten full seasons. He placed Diego Maradona and Pelé at FC Barcelona, and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

This setup allowed for a direct comparison of their virtual performances across domestic and international leagues, and included participation in major tournaments with their respective national teams.

Over the course of the simulation (2024-2033), both teams achieved remarkable success, accumulating numerous trophies. However, Maradona emerged as the clear victor, securing an astonishing seven Ballon d’Or awards. “After ten years of simulation, Diego Maradona is the best player in the world,” Ramman declared, noting that while Maradona and Pelé led their team to numerous titles, they fell short of winning the Champions League.

Adding an interesting twist, the simulation also saw Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal to victory in the 2030 World Cup, eliminating Argentina in the Round of 16.

A season-by-season breakdown

The initial La Liga season in the EA SPORTS FC24 simulation saw Real Madrid claim the title, with Messi leading the scoring charts with 26 goals, although Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or. However, Maradona’s dominance soon became evident. He scored 47 goals in one season and led Barcelona to the league title, while Real Madrid lost the Champions League final.

Maradona went on to claim two more consecutive Ballon d’Or awards, before Pelé took the award in 2028. That same year, Real Madrid won the Champions League with Messi and Ronaldo as key figures. Maradona regained his dominance between 2029 and 2032, only to suffer a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat against PSG in the Champions League final in the final simulated season. This final defeat leaves a question mark on whether the legendary Argentinian truly fulfilled his potential in the virtual world.