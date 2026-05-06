Kylian Mbappe and Vinicus’ era meets possible Jose Mourinho twist as Benfica boss reportedly sets out three demands for Real Madrid comeback

The noise around Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior continues to grow, but this time the spotlight shifts toward the bench, where Jose Mourinho has quietly re-entered the frame. At Real Madrid, the idea of a dramatic reunion is no longer distant speculation, and the club once again finds itself weighing familiarity against the demands of a new era.

The situation has developed quickly, with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo suggesting that initial contact has already taken place between the Portuguese coach and the Spanish giant. Despite previous denials, the tone has changed, and conversations now appear to be moving toward something more concrete. What seemed unlikely only weeks ago is now firmly on the table.

The club has been navigating a challenging period, with concerns over physical decline and a rising number of injuries shaping internal discussions. Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has indicated that around 120 injuries across the last two seasons have raised alarms, prompting questions about preparation, workload, and long-term planning.

This context has made the idea of a strong managerial figure more appealing. Within Los Blancos, there is a growing belief that restoring authority and structure could be just as important as tactical innovation, especially with a squad built around elite attacking talent.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, congratulates Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid for scoring.

Mourinho’s conditions begin to surface

As talks have reportedly progressed, details of Mourinho’s expectations have begun to emerge, offering insight into how he views a potential return. According to multiple reports, the 63-year-old coach is not prepared to step into the role without clear guarantees that align with his philosophy.

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Ramon Alvarez de Mon has added that the Portuguese is not approaching the opportunity as a symbolic reunion but as a structured project built around control and authority. The key conditions reportedly include a two-year contract, the installation of his own coaching and fitness staff, and full authority over squad decisions, including player exits and tactical control.

The experienced boss is also said to want autonomy over internal management, limiting external influence from the board. In reports attributed to ESDiario, it was claimed that the current Benfica manager even held a video meeting with his former club’s officials, during which he reiterated that he would only return if granted “guarantees” regarding the sporting structure and internal decision-making.

Mourinho could leave Benfica

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Vision built on control and structure

The broader message behind these conditions is clear. Mourinho reportedly believes that Real Madrid requires structural changes rather than surface-level adjustments, pointing to deeper issues within the club’s current setup.

As the report suggests, he wants direct communication with the medical department and a streamlined relationship with the hierarchy. This would limit external voices and create a more centralized decision-making process, something he has valued throughout his career.

Mourinho managed Arbeloa at Real Madrid

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Additionally, he is said to be concerned about the impact of commercial obligations, including pre-season tours. Managing player fitness and avoiding unnecessary strain appear to be priorities if he is to take charge.

One of the most striking aspects of the reported demands involves potential changes to the squad. Mourinho is believed to want the freedom to reshape the team, even if that means making difficult calls on several players. Estimates suggest that up to seven players could be moved on if they do not fit his vision.