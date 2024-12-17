Real Madrid will pause their La Liga campaign to travel to Doha, Qatar, for the 2024 Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican side Pachuca, which will be held in the competition’s new format. Ahead of Wednesday’s match at Lusail Stadium, coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Kylian Mbappe‘s form and the team’s overall performance.

Despite jumping back in the UEFA Champions League, the team has been inconsistent, failing to top La Liga after a disappointing result last weekend. In contrast, Pachuca arrives in strong form, having defeated Botafogo and Al Ahly to reach the final. In his pre-match press conference, Ancelotti addressed both the team’s challenges and his expectations for the final.

“I think we’ve made some changes compared to last season, and we’ve lost some balance due to injuries. We are far from our best level, which is normal,” he said. “When changes are made in defense, it’s necessary to adjust the strategy so that the players adapt. I’m not happy, but I’m satisfied. We’ve gone through some tough moments, and that helps to strengthen the team,” he added.

Ancelotti also gave an update on Mbappe’s progress, highlighting his recent form and the potential for further improvement: “Mbappe is a fantastic player, and I believe he hasn’t yet reached his best level, although he has been at a good level in the last 2-3 games. He can play any position in the attacking line, he plays wherever I place him, and with his quality, he can play wherever he wants.”

Ancelotti also continues to build on his own legacy. With the UEFA Super Cup win earlier this season, he equaled the legendary Miguel Muñoz as the coach with the most trophies in Real Madrid’s history, both having claimed 14 titles. One more victory will see Ancelotti take the top spot, a feat he is aiming for in the final against Pachuca.

Ancelotti, winner of FIFA Coach of the Year award

At 65 years old, Ancelotti is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in football history. After a stellar 2024, where he guided Real Madrid to La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup, he was named the FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year.

“I’m really honored to receive this award… I want to share this with my club, Real Madrid, the president, Florentino Perez, who have me the opportunity to be the manager of the best club in the world, share it with my players too that, not always, but sometimes listen to me, my family, my wife Marianne, who supports me with peace and love,” Ancelotti said after receiving the award.

“I started my career as a professional player in 1967. 48 years in soccer, and it gave it to me a lot of emotions. Most of the times positives, sometimes negatives, but these emotions are the reason that after all these years I’m still alive,” the coach concluded.