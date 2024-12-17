The Brazilian soccer club Corinthians is actively pursuing the signing of French midfielder Paul Pogba, employing a unique and unconventional strategy to finance the potentially expensive transfer. This ambitious move involves a partnership with Fatal Model, an adult entertainment platform, that adds an unexpected dimension to the already intriguing saga.

According to reports from prominent Brazilian journalist Leo Dias, Fatal Model has offered a substantial financial contribution towards securing Pogba’s transfer. The proposed contribution is a significant monthly sum, reportedly ranging from 3 to 4 million Brazilian Reals (approximately $650,000 USD), to cover a considerable portion of Pogba’s potential salary.

This unusual sponsorship deal represents a bold attempt by Fatal Model to increase its brand visibility within Brazilian soccer and enhance its connection with a major club.

Fatal Model, which already sponsors Vitória in Brazil’s Serie A, clearly sees the potential of linking its brand with a high-profile player like Pogba and a prestigious club like Corinthians. In a statement, Nina Sag, director of Fatal Model, confirmed the company’s interest in supporting the transfer, stating, “We’d like to express our interest in actively contributing to making this transfer possible, a truly unique opportunity for everyone involved. Fatal Model has always supported sports, and we see this as a chance to strengthen our ties with a club that was already on our radar.”

Pogba’s interest and fan excitement

The prospect of Pogba joining Corinthians has been fueled by the player’s own enthusiastic comments. In a recent interview with popular Brazilian influencer Luva de Pedreiro, Pogba expressed significant interest in playing alongside Corinthians’ star striker Memphis Depay, even jokingly suggesting he would play for free to share the pitch with the Dutch forward.

This playful comment, however, ignited a firestorm of excitement among Corinthians fans, who are desperate to see the French midfielder in their team’s colors. This enthusiasm is further underscored by the open interest shown by Corinthians’ President Augusto Melo, who, according to journalist André Hernan, is actively pursuing the deal.

The Corinthians’ pursuit of Pogba fits within a larger strategy to strengthen their team and regain their prestige in the transfer market. The earlier acquisition of Depay signaled a clear intent to attract international stars, and Pogba’s signing would represent an even more significant achievement.