Real Madrid
Real Madrid reportedly get positive Jude Bellingham injury update ahead of key clash

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Jude Bellingham #5 of Real Madrid C. F. in action during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at Hard Rock Stadium on July 01, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Jude Bellingham has been the major absence Real Madrid have had to deal with at the start of the 2025-26 season, though the Spanish giants have still managed to start strong. Now, entering the final stretch of his recovery, reports suggest Los Blancos have received encouraging news on the England star, who could return in time for a crucial matchup.

A shoulder dislocation has troubled Bellingham over the past few seasons, with the midfielder playing through recurring pain. After Real Madrid wrapped up their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Bellingham opted to undergo surgery on July 16 to finally address the issue, with an initial recovery timeline of around three months.

That timeline, however, may now be shortened thanks to his strong progress. According to Sergio Quirante of DAZN, Jude Bellingham could make his comeback in La Liga’s Matchday 7 derby against Atletico Madrid on September 28.

So far, Bellingham has missed Real Madrid’s first three league matches, though the team collected three wins: 1-0 over Osasuna, 3-0 against Real Oviedo, and 2-1 vs. Mallorca. He is still expected to sit out the next four, including the Champions League opener against Olympique Marseille.

Endrick and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid attend the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 30, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Atletico, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign. Despite spending over €150 million in the transfer window, they’ve picked up only two points from their first three league games. With the Colchoneros set to face Liverpool in their Champions League debut, Bellingham could find his moment to return in the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal suggests Ballon d’Or winner for transfer move

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal suggests Ballon d’Or winner for transfer move

Xabi Alonso and the midfield dilemma

Over the last two years, Real Madrid have seen two iconic midfielders depart in Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, the latter only recently. No direct replacements with similar profiles have arrived, leaving questions about how Xabi Alonso will shape his midfield going forward. Without Bellingham, Alonso has adapted the squad into a system designed to minimize the absence of such influential players.

Now committed to a back four—unlike his back-three setup at Bayer Leverkusen—Alonso has leaned on Arda Guler in a creative role, with Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni forming the midfield backbone. Once Bellingham returns, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be deployed in a more attacking or deeper position, but Madrid’s lack of depth in midfield will remain a talking point for Los Blancos.

