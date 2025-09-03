UEFA President makes clear stance on calls to expel National Team from World Cup 2026

A few weeks ago, the Italian Football Coaches Association sent a letter to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) urging it to petition FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel from international competitions, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, due to the ongoing war in Gaza. While the request drew international attention, it has not yet been formally advanced, and neither FIFA nor UEFA has been forced to discuss the possibility of sanctions.

Speaking recently with the Belgian outlet Politico, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin made his position clear. He expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis but rejected the idea of banning Israel’s national team or its clubs.

“Look, first of all, what is happening with the civilians there is hurting me personally, it’s killing me,” Ceferin said. “But on the other hand, I am not in favor of suspending athletes. What can they do to stop their government from waging war? It’s very, very difficult.”

Ceferin pointed to the precedent of Russian clubs, which were banned for more than three years following the invasion of Ukraine. “Did that stop the war? It did not,” he concluded, making it clear that no sanction against Israeli teams is currently on the table.

Israel still has a chance to qualify for the World Cup and make history by going for the second time.

Israel’s best shot since 1970

While the political debate continues, on the field, Israel is experiencing one of its best chances in decades to reach a World Cup. The nation’s only appearance came in Mexico 1970, when it exited the group stage after matches against Italy, Uruguay, and Sweden.

This time, Israel sits in a strong position in UEFA Group I, trailing only Norway, powered by Erling Haaland, and standing above Italy, the four-time world champions who are currently struggling. Under UEFA’s rules, the group winner qualifies directly for the World Cup, while the runner-up advances to the playoff stage.

That means a positive result against Italy could put Israel on the verge of returning to the global stage for the first time in more than half a century.

The controversy surrounding Israel’s participation highlights the tension between sports and politics. UEFA’s stance is clear: athletes should not be punished for conflicts beyond their control. Meanwhile, Israel’s national team is focused on what could be a historic qualification run, aiming to turn the dream of another World Cup appearance into reality despite the turmoil at home.

