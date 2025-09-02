Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal suggests Ballon d’Or winner for transfer move

Dani Carvajal has returned to Real Madrid for the 2025-26 season after missing most of last year with an ACL injury that kept him sidelined for months. Looking ahead, the Los Blancos captain has floated the idea of targeting a Ballon d’Or winner as the club’s next signing.

New head coach Xabi Alonso has begun a new era at Madrid with major arrivals such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras. Still, the midfield has yet to be reinforced following Luka Modrić’s departure to AC Milan.

In an interview with Cadena COPE, Carvajal revealed he spoke often with Manchester City star Rodri during his recovery, as both dealt with ACL injuries: “We talked very often during the process. I’m happy for him. Rodri feels everything very deeply, and I think it seemed even longer for him. We didn’t talk about Madrid. I understand if he stays at City, because the club supported him during those difficult moments. In the end, it’s like me with Madrid: the next day they renewed my contract. I’ll always be indebted to the club.“

Carvajal went a step further, openly suggesting his Spain teammate could be Real Madrid’s next marquee addition. “Rodri would be a good signing, that’s clear. He’s from Madrid, he’s been there a long time. A change of scenery wouldn’t hurt him,” he joked. “A player like Rodri will do well anywhere,” he concluded.

Rodri’s current deal with Manchester City runs until June 2027, leaving just two full seasons before its expiration. The Citizens have already tabled a renewal offer, but the midfielder has yet to commit. Despite being a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s system, a return to Spain has not been ruled out.

Rodri and a Lionel Messi mention

Since suffering his ACL injury in September 2024, Rodri has slowly worked his way back, featuring during the FIFA Club World Cup and appearing in the early weeks of the 2025-26 Premier League. However, City have stumbled, falling to Tottenham and then Brighton in consecutive games.

With just three points from their first three matches, Rodri addressed his comeback — and even invoked Lionel Messi’s name. “I’m not Messi. I’m not going to come back and make the team win and win. This is a collective; when we won in the past, I needed all my teammates,” he told City’s official website after the 2-1 loss to Brighton.

Now called up by Luis de la Fuente for Spain duty, Rodri set expectations for what’s ahead: “For sure I have to recover and find my best level. It’s not because I’m back we’re going to win. It’s a collective sport. Hopefully after the break we can come back much better.”

