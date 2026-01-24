Real Madrid fitness crisis forces player to risk a season-ending injury: ‘I’m not stopping now’

Real Madrid have endured turbulent weeks at the start of 2026. Eliminations from the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, along with the departure of Xabi Alonso, triggered a crisis at the club, a situation further worsened by physical issues affecting several key players. In that context, one defender is refusing to stop despite being on the verge of a serious injury.

Raul Asencio has been playing for some time with a tibial fissure that, beyond the expected discomfort, has not yet prevented him from taking the field. Despite the risks involved, the Spanish defender understands the team needs him right now and has therefore accepted the possibility of aggravating the problem.

“The center back already knows that the solution to the issue requires stopping for close to two months, between six and eight weeks. That is the approximate recovery time needed to ensure the fissure heals,” Marca reported on Saturday, also citing the defender’s alleged words on the matter: “I’m not stopping now, no way.”

Real Madrid’s current situation makes the idea of Asencio being sidelined for nearly two months extremely problematic. Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is already dealing with multiple absences in defense and cannot afford to lose one of his most reliable players at the back.

Raul Asencio of Real Madrid.

Asencio has made 23 appearances and scored two goals during the 2025-26 season across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. He has also been a starter in 17 matches for Los Blancos this season, most of them alongside Dean Huijsen in central defense.

Real Madrid absences

In his short time as Real Madrid head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa has had to manage numerous physical setbacks involving key players, preventing him from consistently fielding his preferred lineup. The most significant of those concerns, obviously, has been Kylian Mbappe, whose knee injury has left him doubtful for several matches this year.

That said, the most depleted area of the squad at the moment is the defense. Eder Militao still faces a lengthy recovery process following the serious muscle injury he suffered in December, and he is not expected to be ready to return until April.

The Brazilian defender is joined on the sidelines by Antonio Rudiger, who has been out since the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid due to issues with his left knee. David Alaba, meanwhile, is available, but his recent performances have made him a less reliable option.

As if that were not enough, players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, and Ferland Mendy have also dealt with fitness problems throughout the season. Under these circumstances, Arbeloa has placed his trust in the strength of the Raul Asencio–Dean Huijsen center-back pairing, and he is expected to rely on them again this Saturday in La Liga against Villarreal.