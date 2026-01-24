Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Real Madrid fitness crisis forces player to risk a season-ending injury: ‘I’m not stopping now’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesReal Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio.

Real Madrid have endured turbulent weeks at the start of 2026. Eliminations from the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, along with the departure of Xabi Alonso, triggered a crisis at the club, a situation further worsened by physical issues affecting several key players. In that context, one defender is refusing to stop despite being on the verge of a serious injury.

Raul Asencio has been playing for some time with a tibial fissure that, beyond the expected discomfort, has not yet prevented him from taking the field. Despite the risks involved, the Spanish defender understands the team needs him right now and has therefore accepted the possibility of aggravating the problem.

“The center back already knows that the solution to the issue requires stopping for close to two months, between six and eight weeks. That is the approximate recovery time needed to ensure the fissure heals,Marca reported on Saturday, also citing the defender’s alleged words on the matter: “I’m not stopping now, no way.”

Real Madrid’s current situation makes the idea of Asencio being sidelined for nearly two months extremely problematic. Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is already dealing with multiple absences in defense and cannot afford to lose one of his most reliable players at the back.

Raul Asencio of Real Madrid looks on during the Copa del Rey semifinal match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 01, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Raul Asencio of Real Madrid.

Asencio has made 23 appearances and scored two goals during the 2025-26 season across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. He has also been a starter in 17 matches for Los Blancos this season, most of them alongside Dean Huijsen in central defense.

Advertisement
Real Madrid lead global soccer revenue rankings: How much did Europe’s biggest clubs make in 2025?

see also

Real Madrid lead global soccer revenue rankings: How much did Europe’s biggest clubs make in 2025?

Real Madrid absences

In his short time as Real Madrid head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa has had to manage numerous physical setbacks involving key players, preventing him from consistently fielding his preferred lineup. The most significant of those concerns, obviously, has been Kylian Mbappe, whose knee injury has left him doubtful for several matches this year.

That said, the most depleted area of the squad at the moment is the defense. Eder Militao still faces a lengthy recovery process following the serious muscle injury he suffered in December, and he is not expected to be ready to return until April.

The Brazilian defender is joined on the sidelines by Antonio Rudiger, who has been out since the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid due to issues with his left knee. David Alaba, meanwhile, is available, but his recent performances have made him a less reliable option.

Advertisement

As if that were not enough, players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, and Ferland Mendy have also dealt with fitness problems throughout the season. Under these circumstances, Arbeloa has placed his trust in the strength of the Raul Asencio–Dean Huijsen center-back pairing, and he is expected to rely on them again this Saturday in La Liga against Villarreal.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Villarreal will face Real Madrid during Matchday 21 of the 2025/26 La Liga campaign. Here’s a complete preview details, from kickoff information to how fans can watch the match live on TV and through streaming options in the USA.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record in serious danger: Vinicius surpasses Karim Benzema and targets CR7’s impressive UEFA Champions League all-time milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record in serious danger: Vinicius surpasses Karim Benzema and targets CR7’s impressive UEFA Champions League all-time milestone

Now, as the season reaches a decisive stretch, a long-standing European benchmark linked to Madrid’s most decorated forward is suddenly under genuine pressure—thanks to the Brazilian winger who keeps rewriting expectations at club level.

Mourinho’s subtle slam of Real Madrid’s Arbeloa? Portuguese icon questions European clubs’ coaching decisions

Mourinho’s subtle slam of Real Madrid’s Arbeloa? Portuguese icon questions European clubs’ coaching decisions

Jose Mourinho spoke about the coaching decisions made by several major European clubs, comments that some believe could apply directly to Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

AFC Bournemouth are scheduled to meet Liverpool in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign. Below is everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and how to follow the action on TV and via streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo