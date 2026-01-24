Trending topics:
How to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

By Leonardo Herrera

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesFederico Valverde of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Villarreal vs Real Madrid
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, January 24, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the title race tightening, Real Madrid step into this Matchday knowing every result now carries massive weight, especially after Barcelona’s lost to Real Sociedad. Sitting just one point back, Los Blancos can’t afford a slip as they look to capitalize and keep the heat on the leaders, leaning heavily on the firepower of Kylian Mbappe to drive the attack.

Standing in their way is a dangerous Villarreal side currently third in the table, a confident group eager to prove they belong in the championship conversation and ready to turn this into a statement night. All the ingredients are there for a high-stakes showdown, so make sure you’re locked in—this is one matchup you won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
