Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Report: Carlo Ancelotti to make key decision on Brazil role before 2026 World Cup

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.
© Chung Sung-Jun/Getty ImagesHead coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.

Brazil are fully focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to raise their level ahead of the tournament, which will be held this summer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In that context, head coach Carlo Ancelotti is nearing an important decision about his future.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Carlo Ancelotti have already reached an agreement to renew the coach’s contract until the 2030 World Cup,Globo Sport recently reported. “The expectation is that the new contract will be signed in the first weeks of February, thus guaranteeing another cycle in charge of Brazil.”

The Italian coach arrived in Brazil in May 2025 amid a crisis for the national team following failure at the 2024 Copa America and disappointing results in World Cup qualifiers under Fernando Diniz and Dorival Junior.

Ancelotti steadied Brazil’s trajectory and secured qualification for North America 2026, then used the October and November FIFA international windows to test different players in order to evaluate his options moving forward.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil (L) gives instruction to Casemiro (C) during international friendly against Japan.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil (L) gives instruction to Casemiro (C) during international friendly against Japan.

With the agreement between the parties, the formalization of the new contract depends only on bureaucratic matters and is already under discussion in the legal department regarding clauses and details,” the report adds.

Advertisement
Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil make important decision ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

see also

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil make important decision ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ancelotti remains the highest-paid national team coach in the world

When Brazil moved to hire Carlo Ancelotti last year, they knew they were targeting one of the most prestigious coaches in the game. As a result, they offered him a contract that reflected that status, making him the highest-paid coach among all national teams worldwide.

According to reports, Ancelotti’s salary with Brazil is around €10 million per year (approximately $11.8 million). That figure is supplemented by a €5 million bonus should Brazil win the 2026 World Cup. “The extension will be under similar conditions, with adjustments to bonuses for achievements,” Globo Sport reports.

Brazil’s upcoming challenges

The March FIFA international window will be the final opportunity for coaches to experiment before finalizing their respective rosters for the World Cup. With that goal in mind, Brazil have scheduled two high-profile friendlies against elite European opponents: they will face France on March 26, followed by a match against Croatia five days later.

Advertisement

After those two matches, Carlo Ancelotti will have a much clearer picture heading into the World Cup. Brazil will open Group C play on June 13 against Morocco, then face Haiti six days later, and close the group stage against Scotland on June 24.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil make important decision ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil make important decision ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brazil national team, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, are making their final preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar set to welcome Lucas Paqueta back in Brazil: How Premier League star’s reunion with Santos’ captain can boost his 2026 World Cup hopes with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Neymar set to welcome Lucas Paqueta back in Brazil: How Premier League star’s reunion with Santos’ captain can boost his 2026 World Cup hopes with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Premier League star Lucas Paqueta, who is increasingly restless in England, is pushing for a return to Brazil in what could become a decisive move for his World Cup ambitions.

2026 World Cup: Neymar Jr. reportedly open to a role change with Brazil to secure a spot under Carlo Ancelotti

2026 World Cup: Neymar Jr. reportedly open to a role change with Brazil to secure a spot under Carlo Ancelotti

Despite not playing at his best for several years, Neymar Jr. remains hopeful about representing Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. The 33-year-old is reportedly open to assuming a significant new role in the national team under Carlo Ancelotti.

Lionel Messi’s 2026 debut: Projected lineups for Alianza Lima vs. Inter Miami preseason friendly

Lionel Messi’s 2026 debut: Projected lineups for Alianza Lima vs. Inter Miami preseason friendly

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will play their first preseason friendly this Saturday against Alianza Lima.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo