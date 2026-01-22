Real Madrid lead global soccer revenue rankings: How much did Europe’s biggest clubs make in 2025?

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and, as a result, one of the biggest money-generating industries year after year. That reality is reflected in the revenues posted by the world’s top clubs, as shown in a ranking from the previous season in which Real Madrid sit firmly at the top.

According to a Deloitte report, during the 2024-25 campaign, Real Madrid generated €1.161 billion (just over $1.36 billion) in total revenue. That figure includes not only matchday income, but also commercial agreements and merchandise sales.

In fact, Real Madrid’s strength as a global brand is so significant that even if only commercial revenue were considered, the club would still rank among the world’s top 10 highest-earning teams, with nearly $700 million generated from that category alone.

Second place in the ranking belongs to Barcelona. The club recorded a 27% increase compared to the same study last year—the largest growth among the top 10—which allowed them to surpass Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

The Catalan side reported €975 million (approximately $1.14 billion) in revenue during the 2024-25 season. Part of that total is attributed to initiatives Barcelona launched in recent months to help finance the renovation of Camp Nou, including the creation of Permanent Seat Licenses.

Which clubs round out the top 10?

The top of the revenue ranking for the 2024-25 season is dominated by Spanish giants, but the picture broadens quickly with clubs from other countries. Behind Real Madrid and Barcelona sit Bayern Munich, with revenues of more than $1 billion.

Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning winners of the UEFA Champions League and the Intercontinental Cup, occupy a respectable fourth place in the ranking with approximately $980 million, although they dropped one spot compared to last year.

From there, English clubs take over. All six members of the Premier League’s “Big Six” appear in the top 10: Liverpool are fifth with $980 million, followed by Manchester City ($972 million), Arsenal ($963 million), Manchester United ($929 million), Tottenham Hotspur ($789 million), and Chelsea, who round out the top 10 with $684 million.

European clubs dominate the rankings

Beyond the top 10, the next 10 clubs in the ranking are also all based in Europe. Between positions 11 and 20 are three Premier League teams (Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and West Ham United), three Serie A clubs (Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Juventus), two Bundesliga sides (Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart), one La Liga club (Atletico Madrid), and one team from Portugal’s Primeira Liga (Benfica).

The absence of clubs such as Al Nassr and Inter Miami underscores the fact that, despite the global attention generated by superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, European leagues continue to dominate financially. For now, neither the Saudi Pro League nor Major League Soccer is in a position to seriously challenge that supremacy.