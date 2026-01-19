Raphinha reportedly returns to Barcelona training, but Hansi Flick loses another key star ahead the Champions League game

Even though Barcelona arrived in top form for the game against Real Sociedad, they were surprisingly defeated, making it clear that Raphinha‘s absence made all the difference. As a result, the Blaugranas are now at risk of losing their LaLiga lead to Real Madrid. However, coach Hansi Flick has received some positive news accompanied by some bad news, as the Brazilian is reportedly returning to training, but they are losing another key offensive player.

According to Javi Miguel in Diario AS, Raphinha has resumed training with Barcelona and could be available for the UEFA Champions League match against Slavia Prague. However, not all the news is positive. Ferran Torres, who finished the previous match with hamstring issues, will miss the upcoming game. Consequently, the Spaniard will not travel with the team, leaving them without one of their top scorers.

In Ferran’s absence, Robert Lewandowski could play a major role as a starting striker, similar to his position in the Real Madrid game. With the Brazilian’s comeback, Barcelona could capitalize on the Spaniard’s absence as they seek a crucial victory to climb up the Champions League standings. Nonetheless, neither of these players rank among the team’s top scorers in the competition; Marcus Rashford and Fermin Lopez currently hold that distinction.

Hansi Flick continues to battle injuries, Raphinha’s return promises to be a game-changer. The Brazilian star has emerged as Barcelona’s most important player, playing a crucial role in both scoring and creativity. He has even surpassed Lamine Yamal, who is striving to make an impact as a scorer, and has drawn criticism in the absence of the 29-year-old star. As a result, the Blaugranas remain favorites ahead of the upcoming Champions League game.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrating scoring against Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick keeps battling to find consistency at Barcelona

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Barcelona have proven that they have what it takes to compete against several top-level teams. Not only have they demonstrated offensive power, but also defensive consistency. However, coach Hansi Flick has not managed to keep his team consistent, resulting in key defeats such as the most recent one against Real Sociedad, which puts their chances of competing for titles this season at risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Raphinha matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s El Clásico win record faster as Barcelona claim Spanish Super Cup

Although Flick has established a solid starting lineup with Raphinha and Pedri at the helm, the absence of any key players ends up throwing the team off balance. As a result, the coach has failed to consolidate a competitive roster with all its variations, which seriously affects the season’s objectives as it depend on situations beyond his control, such as the physical condition of the players at critical moments of the season.