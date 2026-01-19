Trending topics:
Inter Miami announce Tadeo Allende’s return: How Lionel Messi’s side could line up in 2026 MLS

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi has received another boost at Inter Miami, as the club officially announced the permanent return of Tadeo Allende to the Fort Lauderdale-based side. With expectations high following the return of the team’s second-leading scorer from last season, the Herons now have more attacking options as they begin shaping their plans for the 2026 MLS campaign.

On Monday, January 19, Inter Miami confirmed that Allende completed a permanent transfer from Spanish side Celta Vigo, rather than a loan move as was the case last year. The Argentine forward has signed a contract that runs through June 2030, with an option to extend the deal for an additional season.

Speaking to reporters during Inter Miami’s return to training over the weekend, co-owner Jorge Mas had already hinted that the deal was close to completion: “Tadeo Allende will be part of Inter Miami in 2026. This has been worked on extensively and there is an agreement with Celta Vigo… We expect him to arrive in the coming days.

While no official transfer fee has been disclosed, Spanish outlet Marca reports that the deal is valued at around €5 million (approximately $6 million). Celta Vigo signed Allende from Argentine side Godoy Cruz for €4.5 million in January 2024, and after just 13 appearances with the club, they are set to recoup their investment.

Allende’s deal represents positive news for Inter Miami’s roster construction, as the forward will occupy an international roster slot. This also means that one Designated Player slot remains available, with Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul currently filling the two DP spots, leaving the door open for another high-profile signing.

Inter Miami’s projected lineup for 2026

During the 2026 winter transfer window, Inter Miami have not only addressed positions affected by key departures such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, but have also added depth to areas that were already covered. With time remaining before the MLS Roster Compliance Date, additional moves could still be made, including a potential deal for Baltasar Rodríguez, but several core pieces are already in place for head coach Javier Mascherano’s 4-3-3 system.

With no agreement yet reached for Rocco Ríos Novo, former Minnesota United goalkeeper and 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair is expected to start between the posts, with Óscar Ustari serving as his backup. In defense, Marcelo Weigandt’s departure opened the door for new signing Facundo Mura at right back, while Maximiliano Falcón and Noah Allen currently project as the center-back pairing, though Tomás Avilés and newcomer Micael will compete for minutes. Sergio Reguilón is set to occupy the left-back role.

In midfield, Sergio Busquets’ former role as the holding midfielder has been filled by the signing of David Ayala from the Portland Timbers, with Rodrigo De Paul expected to operate on the right side. The left interior spot remains unsettled, as negotiations for Rodríguez have stalled, leaving Telasco Segovia as the leading candidate for that role.

Up front, Inter Miami could resemble the attack that led them to the 2025 MLS Cup title. Mateo Silvetti is projected to start on the left wing, while Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende are expected to rotate between central and right-sided attacking positions. Luis Suárez, whose experience remains valuable but whose mobility has declined with age, is likely to begin the season as a bench option after being overtaken by younger players late last year.

2026 Inter Miami’s projected lineup

Formation: 4-3-3:
Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, Sergio Reguilón; Rodrigo De Paul, David Ayala, Telasco Segovia; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti.

