Despite having an impressive roster, Real Madrid have failed to shine this season, stringing together a series of poor results that led to the dismissal of Xabi Alonso. Far from ending the fans’ anger, Vinicius Jr. was greeted with boos during the previous game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In response, Kylian Mbappe publicly supported the Brazilian, making his position on this important situation clear.

“I think I understand it… What I didn’t like was that if they’re going to whistle, it should be the whole squad. You shouldn’t single out one player. We’re doing poorly as a team, and we have the character to change this on the pitch… Vini, like you, like her, like everyone. He’s a human being. He’s a fantastic player. He’s an incredible guy, I’m lucky to know him and I’m very fond of him. We have to protect him better,” Mbappe said in today’s press conference.

While the entire Real Madrid squad has struggled to meet expectations, fans have specifically targeted Vinicius Jr. for criticism—an opinion that Kylian Mbappe strongly opposes. The Brazilian winger, however, is not performing at the high level he displayed in previous years, with just five goals in LaLiga. Moreover, his ongoing drama over his contract renewal is testing supporters’ patience, prompting negative reactions.

Instead of motivating him, the whistles seem to be impacting Vinicius Jr.’s performance on the pitch and raising doubts in his mind. With his contract set to expire in 2027, he is reportedly hesitant to extend it due to recent troubles with the fans. To address this challenging situation, both Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Arbeloa are urging unity as the best version of the 25-year-old star could indeed be the game-changer Real Madrid needs.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Álvaro Arbeloa supports Vinicius Jr amid rising fan backlash

Although Álvaro Arbeloa has managed only two games with Real Madrid, he has already implemented significant changes to the team. One major change is his decision to make Vinicius Jr. the cornerstone of the team alongside Kylian Mbappe, a role that Xabi Alonso did not assign to him, as it belonged only to the French starMbappe. When asked if he might consider benching the Brazilian at some point during the 2025-26 season, he responded emphatically.

“I don’t know if I’ve been clear… Vinicius WILL be on the pitch as long as he’s available and performing at his current level. He’s a fantastic, exceptional soccer player. If I want any chance of winning, I need him,” Arbeloa said in today’s press conference. With this statements, coach looks to reinforce the Brazilian star with confidence, as he has already proven to be differential, scoring in two Champions League finals.

With a long season ahead, Vinicius Jr. has significant opportunities to regain his top form with Real Madrid. Having already scored 6 goals and contributed 8 assists, the Brazilian aims to improve his stats as he enjoys Arbeloa’s trust as a key star. Regaining fan support and delivering his best performance could motivate him to sign the contract renewal offer, potentially ending the uncertainty surrounding his future.