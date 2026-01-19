Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe publicly backs Vinicius Jr. after Bernabeu whistles: ‘You shouldn’t single out one player’

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Vinicius Junior.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Vinicius Junior.

Despite having an impressive roster, Real Madrid have failed to shine this season, stringing together a series of poor results that led to the dismissal of Xabi Alonso. Far from ending the fans’ anger, Vinicius Jr. was greeted with boos during the previous game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In response, Kylian Mbappe publicly supported the Brazilian, making his position on this important situation clear.

“I think I understand it… What I didn’t like was that if they’re going to whistle, it should be the whole squad. You shouldn’t single out one player. We’re doing poorly as a team, and we have the character to change this on the pitch… Vini, like you, like her, like everyone. He’s a human being. He’s a fantastic player. He’s an incredible guy, I’m lucky to know him and I’m very fond of him. We have to protect him better, Mbappe said in today’s press conference.

While the entire Real Madrid squad has struggled to meet expectations, fans have specifically targeted Vinicius Jr. for criticism—an opinion that Kylian Mbappe strongly opposes. The Brazilian winger, however, is not performing at the high level he displayed in previous years, with just five goals in LaLiga. Moreover, his ongoing drama over his contract renewal is testing supporters’ patience, prompting negative reactions.

Instead of motivating him, the whistles seem to be impacting Vinicius Jr.’s performance on the pitch and raising doubts in his mind. With his contract set to expire in 2027, he is reportedly hesitant to extend it due to recent troubles with the fans. To address this challenging situation, both Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Arbeloa are urging unity as the best version of the 25-year-old star could indeed be the game-changer Real Madrid needs.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Álvaro Arbeloa supports Vinicius Jr amid rising fan backlash

Although Álvaro Arbeloa has managed only two games with Real Madrid, he has already implemented significant changes to the team. One major change is his decision to make Vinicius Jr. the cornerstone of the team alongside Kylian Mbappe, a role that Xabi Alonso did not assign to him, as it belonged only to the French starMbappe. When asked if he might consider benching the Brazilian at some point during the 2025-26 season, he responded emphatically.

Advertisement
Vinicius in tears after Real Madrid fans’ booing as coach Arbeloa steps in with support: ‘No one should forget’

see also

Vinicius in tears after Real Madrid fans’ booing as coach Arbeloa steps in with support: ‘No one should forget’

“I don’t know if I’ve been clear… Vinicius WILL be on the pitch as long as he’s available and performing at his current level. He’s a fantastic, exceptional soccer player. If I want any chance of winning, I need him, Arbeloa said in today’s press conference. With this statements, coach looks to reinforce the Brazilian star with confidence, as he has already proven to be differential, scoring in two Champions League finals.

With a long season ahead, Vinicius Jr. has significant opportunities to regain his top form with Real Madrid. Having already scored 6 goals and contributed 8 assists, the Brazilian aims to improve his stats as he enjoys Arbeloa’s trust as a key star. Regaining fan support and delivering his best performance could motivate him to sign the contract renewal offer, potentially ending the uncertainty surrounding his future.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
2022 World Cup winner with Argentina may leave Premier League as a €120m could pull him toward another European side

2022 World Cup winner with Argentina may leave Premier League as a €120m could pull him toward another European side

After the 2022 World Cup, one of Argentina's most important players arrived in the Premier League and became one of the best players in the league. However, he might leave England, as he is valued at €120 million ahead of a potential move to another major European team.

Jose Mourinho makes stance clear on Real Madrid return amid Arbeloa uncertainty

Jose Mourinho makes stance clear on Real Madrid return amid Arbeloa uncertainty

With uncertainty growing around Alvaro Arbeloa, Jose Mourinho made his stance clear on taking over the Real Madrid head coach position.

2026 World Cup: Spain are reportedly concerned by a compelling issue with Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona and Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid

2026 World Cup: Spain are reportedly concerned by a compelling issue with Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona and Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid

Spain have established themselves as one of the best national teams in the world, arriving as top favorites at the 2026 World Cup. However, a growing problem between Lamine Yamal's Barcelona and Dani Carvajal's Real Madrid worries them ahead the tournament.

Raphinha reportedly returns to Barcelona training, but Hansi Flick loses another key star ahead the Champions League game

Raphinha reportedly returns to Barcelona training, but Hansi Flick loses another key star ahead the Champions League game

Following Barcelona's surprise defeat against Real Sociedad, Raphinha is reportedly making his comeback to training with the team. However, coach Hansi Flick loses another crucial player in the offense ahead of the next Champions League game.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo