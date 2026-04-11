Christian Pulisic on alert as Massimiliano Allegri picks 10 players to lead Milan’s future as Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka enter the frame

Christian Pulisic‘s status at Milan has come under renewed scrutiny as Massimiliano Allegri begins shaping his vision for the seasons ahead, with potential arrivals like Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka already entering the conversation. Christian Pulisic finds himself at the center of a shifting project, one that could redefine his role within the club.

The Rossoneri enter another decisive summer with clear priorities, as Allegri looks to reshape the attacking structure while maintaining defensive stability. The club has improved at the back, but its offensive output has often fallen short of expectations. This imbalance has forced the management to explore high-profile reinforcements, with Lewandowski emerging as a leading candidate to transform the attack.

At the same time, the coach has already identified a core group of ten players who will form the backbone of the 2026-27 project. These include key figures across the pitch, from leadership in goal to reliability in defense and consistency in midfield. The idea is to build continuity while selectively upgrading areas that have underperformed.

The club’s immediate future hinges heavily on qualification for the UEFA Champions League. Allegri has repeatedly emphasized its importance, not only for prestige but also for financial stability. Missing out on the competition could cost Milan an estimated $70-82 million, significantly impacting transfer plans and wage flexibility, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Parma Calcio 1913

This financial reality directly affects potential arrivals like Lewandowski and Goretzka. Top players are far more likely to join a club competing at the highest European level, and without that platform, Milan risks losing both targets and current stars. The domino effect could reshape the squad more dramatically than initially planned.

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Can Pulisic prove his value when it matters most?

It is in this context that Christian Pulisic’s situation becomes particularly delicate. The American started the season strongly, scoring eight league goals between August and December, but his form has sharply declined in 2026, with no goals since the end of last year.

This prolonged drought has raised concerns about his long-term role in the squad. Once seen as a key attacking pillar, Pulisic has struggled to maintain consistency, and injuries have further disrupted his rhythm. The current run of over 100 days without a goal has only intensified the pressure.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on prior a Serie A match

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Yet, within this uncertainty lies opportunity. Upcoming matches present a chance for Pulisic to rediscover his scoring touch and remind the coaching staff of his value. A strong performance could shift the narrative, especially as Allegri evaluates who can be trusted in decisive moments.

Does Pulisic belong in Allegri’s plans?

Despite his struggles, the American star has not been excluded from Allegri’s plans, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The manager still considers him an important part of the attacking setup, particularly for his versatility and creativity. Even amid declining form, he remains Milan’s second-top scorer and is expected to feature prominently next season.

The list of guaranteed players also includes names like Mike Maignan, Matteo Gabbia, and Adrien Rabiot, forming a spine of reliability across the team. Around them, Allegri aims to build a competitive unit capable of challenging domestically and in Europe. Pulisic’s inclusion suggests that the club still believes in his ability to contribute at a high level.

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