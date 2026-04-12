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AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri defends Rafael Leao amid growing criticism: ‘He gets doubled up on’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri and Rafael Leao.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesAC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri and Rafael Leao.

Despite having had a solid start to the season, Rafael Leão’s performances in recent matches have come under criticism. Not only has he failed to score, but he has also not contributed at his usual creative level. Despite this, AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri has stepped in to defend him from the fans, acknowledging his improvement in several aspects of the game in these recent matches.

In the first half, he had two important chances as a striker. Then, when spaces get tight, it’s difficult to beat your man because he gets doubled up on. It’s not about Rafa or anyone else it’s about delivering different performances and being more patient defensively,” Allegri said, via DAZN Italy. Moreover, the Italian coach acknowledged that his condition is improving compared to previous games.

In the Rossoneri’s latest defeat, the Portuguese received constant boos from the fans, who strongly criticized his performance as a center forward. In the 76 minutes, he failed to score despite having eight shots to do so. In addition, Rafael has now gone a month and a half since his last goal, which came against Cremonese in Serie A. Alongside this, AC Milan have suffered two consecutive defeats, which does not help with the criticism.

Adrien Rabiot backs Allegri in defending Leao after whistles

Despite the fact that Christopher Nkunku, Niclas Füllkrug, and Santiago Giménez are the team’s center forwards, coach Massimiliano Allegri has chosen not to rely on them. Instead, Rafael Leão has been deployed as the team’s striker on several occasions, struggling to bring out his best version. Following the boos from fans in the last match, Adrien Rabiot has joined the coach in defending the Portuguese amid the criticism.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan.

“I can understand the boos, especially after such a heavy defeat. What disappointed me were the boos directed at Leão, because in my opinion we should support and help him that doesn’t help him. We’re all together until the end, so that was a bit unpleasant,” Adrien Rabiot said, via Sky Sports Italy.

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Christian Pulisic on alert as Massimiliano Allegri picks 10 players to lead Milan’s future as Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka enter the frame

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Christian Pulisic on alert as Massimiliano Allegri picks 10 players to lead Milan’s future as Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka enter the frame

Rafael Leão isn’t performing at his best for the Rossoneri—that’s a fact. However, the Portuguese player is playing in positions completely different from those in which he has excelled, having to adapt to playing as a second striker and even a center forward. Asking him to perform at his usual level might be unfair, since he isn’t getting playing time in his ideal position. With just a few games left in the season, he will still have Allegri’s support, just as he announced.

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